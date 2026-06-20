A judge has struck down the Trump administration's months-long freeze on green card and asylum applications, ordering USCIS to immediately resume processing cases and end what the court called 'indefinite legal limbo' for thousands of applicants. The ruling by US District Judge John McConnell in Washington declares the suspension unlawful, targeting a policy that halted immigration benefits based solely on nationality.

The news came after USCIS confirmed it will comply with McConnell's decision despite saying it disagrees with the outcome. The agency had paused applications for nationals from a broad group of countries previously subject to travel ban-related restrictions, leaving many unable to obtain green cards, work permits, asylum decisions, or citizenship rulings.

Judge Orders End to Trump Immigration Freeze Leaving Applicants Stalled

The suspension stemmed from policy interpretations of earlier travel bans affecting nationals from dozens of countries. USCIS extended those restrictions to immigration benefit applications, a move immigration advocates challenged as unlawfully blocking people already legally present in the United States from receiving decisions.

Judge McConnell found the agency lacked authority to indefinitely halt immigration applications based on nationality. 'The policy had placed applicants in prolonged uncertainty,' he wrote, describing the situation as 'indeterminate legal limbo' caused by administrative delays rather than individual wrongdoing. The ruling argued that suspending cases based solely on nationality was not supported under immigration law and could not be justified through executive authority.

The restrictions were part of broader travel ban measures justified by the administration on national security grounds and concerns over vetting procedures. But the court rejected that justification when applied to people already in the country waiting on their applications.

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USCIS to Resume Case Processing After Judge Ruled Immigration Freeze Unlawful

Following the ruling, USCIS officials have instructed staff to treat the restrictions as no longer in effect, allowing processing of previously frozen applications to resume. Thousands of applicants from the affected countries may begin receiving updates on previously stalled cases, though timelines will vary depending on case complexity and any further legal developments.

However, the agency has indicated it may still pursue further legal appeals, meaning the policy could remain subject to additional court review. That uncertainty is precisely what McConnell tried to address. He ordered the government to immediately stop delaying adjudications, stating that affected applicants had been waiting for months without resolution.

Immigration advocates who challenged the policy say the ruling marks a significant shift in how travel-related restrictions are applied to immigration benefit processing moving forward. One advocate told reporters the decision 'finally acknowledges that people shouldn't be stuck in limbo because of where they were born.'

The move could affect thousands of applicants previously left in legal limbo, according to the court filing. Some have been waiting since early 2025 for decisions on their green card applications. Others remain stuck on asylum hearings that never materialised. Nothing is confirmed yet regarding how quickly USCIS will clear the backlog, and the agency's potential appeal could prolong the situation. But for now, the freeze is officially over.