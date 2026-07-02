Did former MP Lord Peter Mandelson work for Russia? According to a leaked intelligence dossier, Lord Mandelson, a former US ambassador, was a 'privileged contact' by Russian intelligence agencies for more than 30 years.

The leaked report reportedly considers Mandelson as the 'most significant Russian intelligence services achievements in manipulating UK politics over the last three decades.' The report was shared with a UK broadsheet, which clarified there is no concrete evidence that backs the claim.

However, Mandelson's involvement is still worth looking into as the disgraced former Labour Party politician also had links to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious paedophile. This link was examined in the leaked documents through a report known as Project Fish.

What Is Project Fish?

Project Fish is the codename for a previously confidential dossier on how Russia influenced some British operations. The report was compiled by a former British spy who has knowledge about Russian intelligence.

While the former MI6 agent was not named, all fingers point to Christopher Steele, who ran the Russia desk between 2006 and 2009. Steele currently runs Orbis Business Intelligence, a global private investigation consultancy.

Mandelson was not the only UK politician named in the report. Project Fish also examined British leaders and their possible importance to Russia. It mentioned former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was described as 'likeable but not trustworthy' with 'startling flashes of instability.'

Read more Starmer's Former Chief of Staff Brands Peter Mandelson's Appointment a 'Serious Error of Judgement' During High Stakes Commons Inquiry Starmer's Former Chief of Staff Brands Peter Mandelson's Appointment a 'Serious Error of Judgement' During High Stakes Commons Inquiry

Project Fish also noted that Russian intelligence believed that Johnson's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, was secretly working for MI6. Further, the intelligence dossier stated that MP Nigel Farage was not worth investing time in.

'Nonsense' Allegations

Only Mandelson's link to Russia had substantial weight. But those close to the former politician called the allegations 'nonsense' and said that Mandelson never acted improperly against his country to favour Russia.

According to Project Fish, KGB first took an interest in Mandelson when he became the Labour Party's director of communications from 1985 to 1990. 'He was contacted by the KGB for the first time in about 1990 and since then has become a privileged contact for Russian intelligence,' the report read.

The Russian group continuously spied on Mandelson until they hit the jackpot with his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The relationship was an important link to manipulate Mandelson to do Russian bidding.

Just 'News-Cycle Adjacent Fantasies'

But how credible is Project Fish? A Russia-based journalist cast doubts on the veracity of the report. 'I'll be shocked if the source isn't Christopher Steele,' Brian McDonald said on social media.

'The Trump-Russia dossier guy. It sounds exactly like his news-cycle adjacent fantasies. I don't like Mandelson, but this claim is nuts. Russia in the early 90s was broke and chaotic. It could barely run Russia, let alone a minor UK opposition MP,' McDonald also said.

Can’t read it because it’s paywalled, but I’ll be shocked if the source isn’t Christopher Steele.



The Trump-Russia dossier guy. It sounds exactly like his news-cycle adjacent fantasies.



I don’t like Mandelson, but this claim is nuts. Russia in the early 90’s was broke and… https://t.co/OIYXuNzNKy — Brian McDonald (@BrianMcDonaldIE) July 1, 2026

McDonald, an Irishman, was sanctioned by the UK in 2022 because of his work for a Russian network. He referred to Steele as the Trump-Dossier guy because Steele authored the controversial Trump-Russia dossier in 2017, detailing the relationship between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.