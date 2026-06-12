A Texas jury has handed down a 45-year prison sentence to a man convicted of orchestrating a retail theft operation that stretched across state lines and left businesses facing losses of more than $300,000 (£223,000).

The case centred on 28-year-old Winston Love, who prosecutors said was responsible for a weeks-long spree targeting retailers across North Texas and Oklahoma.

Investigators linked him to the theft of more than 200 LEGO sets alongside a wide range of high-value consumer goods, including coffee makers, vacuum cleaners and PlayStation controllers.

Love was convicted on 4 June of organised retail theft with a deadly weapon. A jury later sentenced him to 45 years in prison and imposed a $10,000 (£7,455) fine, according to records released by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say the trial was the first conducted under Texas' revised organised retail theft law, which came into effect on 1 September 2025 and was designed to address increasingly sophisticated retail crime networks.

A Theft Operation Spanning Two States

According to the Watauga Police Department, investigators spent months piecing together evidence that connected Love to thefts committed across multiple jurisdictions.

LEGO Theft Case Expands Across Multiple States, Ends in a 45-Year Sentence What started as the theft of LEGO merchandise from the Target store in Watauga led to the conviction and sentencing of a...

Police said the activity unfolded over a 50-day period during 2025 and resulted in more than $300,000 (£223,000) worth of merchandise being stolen from retailers in Texas and neighbouring Oklahoma.

The volume of LEGO products allegedly taken stood out even among seasoned investigators. Authorities said more than 200 sets were stolen during the operation, making the popular construction toys one of the primary targets.

Retail crime experts have increasingly highlighted LEGO products as attractive targets for organised theft groups because of their high resale value, strong consumer demand and relative ease of distribution through online marketplaces.

Investigation Led Police To Suspect

The investigation gained momentum in October 2025 when police accused Love of stealing more than $1,200 (£894) worth of LEGO sets from a Target store in Watauga.

Read more 'No More Child Influencers': Parents Could Face Penalties Making Money From Kids Online, Says Dutch Government 'No More Child Influencers': Parents Could Face Penalties Making Money From Kids Online, Says Dutch Government

According to local reports from WFAA, FOX 4 and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, investigators tracked him to a residence where he was arrested following a brief standoff with authorities.

Police reported recovering a vehicle, more than $5,000 (£3,700) in cash and narcotics while executing a search warrant at the property.

Investigators then began connecting theft reports from multiple cities and counties, eventually building a broader picture of what authorities described as an organised operation rather than a series of unrelated shoplifting incidents.

Prosecutors Point To Wider Threat

Law enforcement officials argued throughout the case that organised retail crime extends beyond financial losses suffered by stores.

Detective J. Branscum of the Watauga Police Department said the sentence reflected both the scale of the operation and the risks associated with repeat offenders.

'This sentence reflects the seriousness of organised retail crime and the danger it poses to our communities,' Branscum said in a statement released after the sentencing.

He added that the department remained committed to holding repeat offenders accountable while protecting businesses and the public.

With prosecutors securing a conviction in the law's first major test, the case is likely to be watched closely by retailers, law enforcement agencies and criminal justice officials confronting the continued rise of organised retail crime.