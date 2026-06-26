An Oklahoma customer has filed a civil lawsuit claiming she contracted oral herpes after an Arby's manager allegedly spat in her sandwich. McCurtain County Jail officials confirmed Amanda Hendricks was arrested on Sunday and charged with poisoning food, following a police investigation into the contamination of Jennica Church's order.

The criminal investigation began in March when a whistleblowing restaurant employee reported witnessing a colleague intentionally contaminate a customer's meal. Investigators subsequently obtained internal surveillance footage from the Arby's location, which authorities say appears to show Hendricks deliberately spitting onto sandwich ingredients while preparing the food.

The Legal Fallout Over a Woman Claiming She Contracted Herpes

The incident reportedly occurred just as the establishment was preparing to shut its doors for the night. Church had visited the drive-through and noticed a delay in receiving her meal. 'It was taking a little bit of time,' Church noted in her statements. She assumed the delay was simply because the restaurant staff were mad about her placing an order so close to closing time. Instead, court records allege a severe breach of food safety protocols.

Following the revelation of the surveillance footage, Church filed a civil lawsuit against Hendricks, the specific Arby's franchise, and affiliated corporate restaurant groups. She is seeking financial damages to cover medical expenses, ongoing emotional distress, and other related losses stemming from the ordeal.

What Church Says Happened

The legal filings present a disturbing timeline of events. The lawsuit alleges that Hendricks had an active, visible oral herpes outbreak at the exact time of the March incident. Church said she began experiencing abnormal physical symptoms shortly after consuming the meal, which prompted her to seek medical advice. She said she subsequently tested positive for herpes simplex virus type 1.

'I love Arby's, not anymore,' Church stated publicly when discussing the destruction of her trust in the fast-food chain. She expressed disgust at the situation, pointing out the basic hygiene expectations customers hold when dining out. She noted that if she visits a restaurant and sees staff with a large sore on their face, she absolutely does not want them handling her food.

The gravity of the situation was compounded by the fact that the initial tip-off came from within the restaurant itself. It is relatively rare for food tampering cases to reach the level of criminal charges, but the combination of a staff member stepping forward and the existence of corroborating video evidence gave police enough grounds to secure an arrest warrant.

📍Broken Bow, OK - Former Arby’s Manager Gives Customer Herpes after spitting in food.



Amanda Hendricks has now been charged with felony food poisoning and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.



The customer, Jennica Church now suffers from extreme anxiety, emotional… pic.twitter.com/eQrbIgoCI6 — OKIE PATRIOT 76 (@okiepatriot_76) June 20, 2026

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Medical Realities and Signs and Symptoms of HSV-1 You Should Know

Understanding the medical context is crucial when evaluating the claims made in this lawsuit. Herpes simplex virus type 1, widely known as oral herpes, is a highly common viral infection globally. It primarily spreads through direct contact with infected saliva, mucous membranes, or active sores around the mouth area.

Medical professionals note that the virus can be transmitted even when an infected individual displays no visible symptoms, a biological process known as asymptomatic shedding. Typical early signs of an HSV-1 infection include persistent tingling, itching, or burning sensations around the mouth or lips. This is usually followed by the appearance of small fluid-filled blisters that eventually burst, weep, and crust over before healing. Some people also experience fever, swollen lymph nodes, and general fatigue during a first outbreak, which tends to be more severe than subsequent episodes.

There are different types of #herpes:



👉 HSV-1:

🔸 Commonly causes oral herpes with cold sores or mouth ulcers.

🔸 Often spread through saliva or oral contact in childhood.

🔸 Can also cause genital herpes later in life through sexual contact.



👉 HSV-2:

🔸 Main cause of genital... pic.twitter.com/SS5BdfzRWH — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 13, 2024

Proving direct medical causation in a court of law remains a significant hurdle for any civil litigation. Whether the alleged intentional contamination at the Oklahoma restaurant directly caused Church's specific HSV-1 infection has not yet been legally established by a judge. Because the virus is so pervasive, pinpointing the exact moment of transmission often requires extensive medical tracing.

The situation took an even more distressing turn for the customer's extended household. Church confirmed that she shared the contaminated food with a few family members before anyone was aware of the alleged tampering. These relatives have since expressed severe anxiety and concern about their own possible exposure to the incurable virus.

The McCurtain County criminal proceedings against Hendricks for food poisoning are ongoing, running simultaneously alongside the civil litigation targeting the corporate entities responsible for the franchise. The courts will now have to untangle the timeline of the virus transmission, analyse the surveillance footage, and determine the ultimate liability of the restaurant chain. For Church and her relatives, the wait for legal resolution continues while they vigilantly monitor their health for any emerging symptoms.