Sheriff Chris Nanos is facing fresh scrutiny in the Nancy Guthrie case after an online commentator claimed the Pima County lawman quietly returned to the missing 84‑year‑old's Tucson home.

The claim surfaced on 19 July, when self‑styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, known online as JLR, posted that 'Sheriff's came to Nancy Guthrie home today.' The visit would mark a rare visible return to what is widely viewed as the crime scene in the high‑profile disappearance of Today co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother.

It has been more than five months since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills property on 1 February. The renewed focus on Sheriff Nanos comes on top of simmering anger over his decision to bypass the FBI's laboratories in the early stages of the investigation.

Online Claim Puts Sheriff Nanos Back at Nancy Guthrie's Home

The latest flare‑up began when JLR posted on X that deputies, and possibly Sheriff Chris Nanos himself, had turned up at Nancy Guthrie's Tucson residence on 19 July.

'Sheriff's came to Nancy Guthrie home today,' he wrote, alongside commentary that suggested renewed law‑enforcement activity at the property.

Sheriff's came to Nancy Guthrie home today. https://t.co/ozEQ6FtlWg — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) July 19, 2026

The news came after weeks of relative quiet around the physical search for Guthrie, even as online sleuths continued to broadcast from outside her house. One user responding to JLR's claim did not mince words, suggesting the sheriff might be motivated less by new leads and more by belated guilt. 'I guess his conscience is bothering him about how he handled Nancy Guthrie missing or kidnapped,' the commenter wrote.

Nutty Nano: I guess his conscience is bothering him about how he handled Nancy Guthrie missing or kidnapped 🤨 — Sis. Grace (@Grace10Sis) July 19, 2026

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify that Nanos personally visited the home on 19 July, and, as of this writing, the Pima County Sheriff's Office has not publicly commented on that specific claim.

Why Sheriff Nanos' Choices in The Nancy Guthrie Case Hit a Nerve

Criticism of Sheriff Chris Nanos in the Nancy Guthrie case has been building for months, much of it focused on how forensic evidence was handled in the crucial early period.

Several online commentators argue that DNA and other material from the home should have gone straight to federal laboratories for analysis. Instead, Nanos chose to send it to a private lab in Florida that the Pima County Sheriff's Department routinely uses.

Those critics insist that decision may have cost time in a case where hours matter, particularly when dealing with an elderly victim with limited mobility and a need for daily medication.

Have they ever looked under bed? Done any backyard digging? No one takes a body in a car. % is very low for that. Lots these missing yrs eventually found graves bkyds garages etc. Even perps don't want to drive wa corpse. — KittyKat (@Kittybox1) July 19, 2026

One user summarised the mood bluntly, casting doubt on the thoroughness of the search itself. They asked whether investigators had ever 'looked under bed' or done 'any backyard digging', then claimed that 'no one takes a body in a car' and that long‑missing people are often found buried in gardens, garages or similar spots.

The FBI has not publicly criticised the Pima County Sheriff's Office for its choices, and under standard practice, local authorities leading a case can decide how and where evidence is tested. There is no official suggestion that the lab decision was improper or negligent.

'Sleuth Intuition' and a Noisy Crime Scene

The alleged visit by deputies appears to have coincided with the presence of a YouTube creator outside the Guthrie property. One commenter claimed that officers at the scene said they were responding to a report that a car had tried to hit the online sleuth, who goes by the handle 'Sleuth Intuition.'

According to this account, officers checked on his welfare and 'didn't give him a hard time at all.'

Another post on X, which JLR later shared, stated, 'Dunno but Sleuth Intuition is at Nancy's. Cops came. Didn't ask him to leave.'

That same user then added an unsettling detail, saying they had heard voices from Nancy Guthrie's backyard and believed they belonged to two women. 'Also heard people talking from Nancys back yard. Two women I do believe,' the person wrote.

Former FBI Agent Uses Nancy Guthrie Case to Demand Desert Searches

While local anger swirls around what is happening at the house, a retired federal agent is trying to drag attention back to the wider landscape.

On 17 July, former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who has been closely tracking the Nancy Guthrie case, posted what amounted to a blunt call to action, again on X.

She drew a direct comparison between Nancy Guthrie and another elderly woman, Thelma Gaston, who vanished in 1981 at the age of 80.

According to Coffindaffer, Gaston, a millionaire, went missing forty years ago and her remains were only recently found in a desolate area near Sugarloaf Mountain. She said Gaston had been murdered by her partner, Lawrence Remsen, who received a life sentence for the killing, and that modern DNA work ultimately confirmed the identification.

Thelma Gaston/Nancy Guthrie



Thelma was a millionaire who went missing 40 years ago when she was 80 YO.



Her remains were finally found near Sugarloaf Mountain in a desolate area.



She was murdered by her paramore Lawrence Remsen who received Life for killing her.



This is… pic.twitter.com/y32QZ5gTe9 — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) July 17, 2026

Coffindaffer then pivoted back to Arizona. 'This is exactly why searches need to be conducted for Nancy. Unless they know where she is, search that desert,' she wrote.

In her view, publicly at least, the search for an 84‑year‑old woman believed abducted from her own home should now be aggressively expanding into remote terrain, not shrinking back.

This is not Coffindaffer's first intervention in the Nancy Guthrie case. She has previously urged investigators to refresh public billboards with clearer images of the masked suspect captured on Guthrie's doorbell camera, dubbed 'Porch Guy' by online followers.

She has also suggested law enforcement should 'tickle the wire' by placing money into the Bitcoin account listed in two early ransom demands, in the hope of prompting a traceable reaction, and has called for the reward to be increased.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on the evening of 31 January, and her disappearance was reported by family on 1 February.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Shocker: Pima County Sheriff Has No Direct Contact with Family as Probe Drags On Nancy Guthrie Case Shocker: Pima County Sheriff Has No Direct Contact with Family as Probe Drags On

Authorities have described her as 84, with limited mobility, and have said they believe she was taken from the house rather than leaving voluntarily. Despite extensive media coverage and a string of public appeals, no suspect has been named.

Her daughter Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward, in addition to other reward funds, yet the case appears publicly stalled. That vacuum is being filled by online sleuths, retired agents, and frustrated locals, all throwing out theories about what Sheriff Chris Nanos has or has not done.

Whether renewed attention at the house marks an investigative shift or just another social‑media swirl is still unclear. In the Nancy Guthrie case, hard information is rare and the rumours are loud, which, unfortunately, is exactly the kind of mix that keeps people talking.

The FBI is assisting, but Nanos' department remains the lead agency and has defended its handling of forensic evidence and search strategy.

For the Guthrie family, who have navigated the agony of these months under the glare of media, the lack of a named suspect remains the most painful reality of all.