Authorities in Arizona are working to identify a body discovered in a golf course water feature on Thursday morning. The discovery in Phoenix has drawn renewed public attention to the unsolved case of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old woman who vanished from her Tucson home earlier this year.

Emergency personnel arrived at the Arizona Biltmore Estates golf course following reports of a person in the water. Crews retrieved an unresponsive adult, and police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the death. Officials note that preliminary examinations of the scene do not indicate obvious foul play.

Unidentified Remains Found In Phoenix Golf Community

The Phoenix Fire Department received emergency calls directing them to the intersection of 32nd Street and Camelback Road at approximately 9 am local time. First responders secured the perimeter of the affluent golf community to conduct their initial assessments. Rescue teams then proceeded to the specific water feature where the individual was located.

Medical personnel determined that the individual could not be resuscitated at the location. The fire department issued a brief summary detailing their initial observations at the golf course: 'On arrival crews had an adult floating face down in a pond unresponsive.'

The identity and gender of the deceased have not been released by law enforcement agencies. Aerial support units joined the operation to assist detectives on the ground. A police helicopter monitored the area while crime scene investigators processed the site for potential evidence.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Could Finally Get Answers if Digital Trail Identified by Detectives Leads to Missing Evidence Nancy Guthrie Could Finally Get Answers if Digital Trail Identified by Detectives Leads to Missing Evidence

Five Months Since Nancy Guthrie Vanished From Tucson Home

The recovery of the unidentified body coincides with the ongoing search for the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie. The 84-year-old woman was reported missing on 1 February 2026. Detectives suspect she was taken from her property during the early morning hours or late the previous evening.

Investigators have collected digital evidence, including doorbell camera footage that captured a masked suspect near the premises. Forensic experts have also gathered DNA samples from the scene. This biological evidence is currently undergoing analysis at the FBI laboratory located in Quantico.

Despite these forensic efforts, law enforcement officials have not publicly identified any formal suspects. A retired detective reviewing the investigation suggested that the perpetrator might be a local tradesperson. This theory posits that a service worker recognised the elderly woman's connection to a prominent television personality.

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond near the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club in Phoenix.



After fire crews found an adult floating face down and unresponsive around 9 a.m., the investigation was turned over to the Phoenix Police Department.… — KTAR News 92.3 (@KTAR923) June 4, 2026

Substantial Rewards Offered For Information

The missing woman's family and federal agencies have established financial incentives for actionable intelligence. The Guthrie family has pledged a reward of £790,000 ($1,000,000). Concurrently, the FBI is advertising an independent reward totalling £79,000 ($100,000).

Savannah Guthrie has dedicated significant personal resources to the search operation. She has allocated £395,000 ($500,000) to employ private investigators to supplement the official law enforcement inquiries. Sources familiar with the family state that she 'is not prepared to stop looking for her mother.'

The private investigative team continues to collaborate with local and federal authorities in the region. They are exploring all potential leads that might explain the disappearance from the Tucson residence. The ongoing search remains a priority for multiple agencies across the state.

Medical examiners in Phoenix will conduct a comprehensive autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Identification procedures will involve dental records, fingerprint analysis and potentially DNA matching. Officials will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses.