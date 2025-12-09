Forrest Frank is about to go on the largest tour of his career when he kicks off The Jesus Generation Tour in 2026, which has generated tremendous fan interest for tour dates, ticket prices, and presale details.

The American singer and producer known for his Christian-pop crossover sound will headline a total of 29 cities across the United States as part of what has been billed as his first stadium-level run.

The announcement has driven significant online searches by fans preparing for one of the most popular Christian music tours of the coming year.

Tour Details and What Fans Can Expect

The tour was announced on 8 December 2025 and is presented by TPR. Promotional material from participating venues confirms the shows will feature an in-the-round stage design, offering a more immersive concert experience.

Special guests on select dates include Tori Kelly, Cory Asbury and The Figs, boosting the already high expectations around this tour.

In this regard, Frank has made steady growth in the last few years to place him among the most successful Christian artists transitioning into mainstream pop spaces.

His 2024 record Child of God reached the top of the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart, while Child of God II, released in 2025, strengthened his core fanbase and expanded his reach across all digital platforms.

Full List of Tour Dates Across 29 Cities

See the full list of tour dates for Frank's The Jesus Generation Tour below:

June 1: Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

June 2: North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

June 4: Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

June 5: Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

June 6: Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

June 8: Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

June 9: Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

June 10: New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 12: Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 13: Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

June 14: Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 16: Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center

June 17: Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

June 19: Nashville, Tenn. @ GEODIS Park

June 20: Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 8: Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

July 10: Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

July 11: Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

July 14: Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

July 17: Inglewood, Calif. @ Intuit Dome

July 18: Phoenix, Ariz. @ Mortgage Matchup Center

July 20: Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 23: Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

July 24: Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

July 25: St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

July 27: Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

July 28: Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

July 30: Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Aug. 1: Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

These dates mark a significant milestone for Frank, who has transitioned rapidly from intimate shows to large-scale stadium events in only a few years.

Ticket Price Breakdown and What Buyers Should Know

While presale and on-sale dates have been announced by venues, the tour promoter and ticketing partners have not yet published official ticket prices. As with other stadium tours of this magnitude, fans can anticipate multiple levels of ticket tiers.

Pricing will vary depending on seating location, with floor tickets, lower-bowl areas, and upper-tier sections often positioned at different price points. VIP packages or worship-experience add-ons may be available, although no official details have been confirmed.

Dynamic pricing models, common in major US tours, may also apply depending on demand once the general sale opens. Venues are expected to release full ticket information closer to the presale dates listed on their official pages.

Presale Access and How Fans Can Register

Presale schedules have been published by the venues, including a mix of different types of early access windows such as venue presales and general on-sale. Several of the major tours are also using Verified Fan systems, and it is anticipated that these will be clarified by the venue as ticketing details are released.

Venue presales would typically require access codes provided through newsletter sign-ups or venue membership lists, offering early buyers a chance to secure seats before wider public sale.

As dates approach, fans are encouraged to visit the official Forrest Frank website for further announcements, updates on presale structures, and additional ticketing information.