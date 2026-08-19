A 17-year-old Thai girl was found dead inside a suitcase near railway tracks in Pattaya after security footage showed her entering a condominium with an Australian man who was later arrested while allegedly trying to flee Thailand.

Tunchanok Donhomla, known as 'Cake,' disappeared on 25 June after meeting Simon Peter Carman, a 45-year-old Australian national who had been living in Thailand.

Police say CCTV footage helped investigators trace the teenager's final movements and connect Carman to the case, per ABC News. Carman was arrested on 26 June at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

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Teen's Death Linked to Suffocation

An autopsy has now provided further details about how Tunchanok died. Thai police said the examination found that the teenager suffered a brain injury and had died from suffocation. Investigators said there were no other significant injuries identified during the examination.

Police have also said DNA evidence collected during the investigation was consistent with Carman's DNA and material recovered from the teenager. 'We also collected Simon (Carman's) DNA and matched it to DNA found on Cake's body,' a warning from Thai police read.

Carman faces murder-related allegations as well as offences involving the concealment or movement of a body and taking a minor for sexual purposes. He has denied the charges.

CCTV Traced Her Final Movements

Investigators say CCTV footage captured Tunchanok and Carman entering Jomtien Condominium in the early hours of 25 June. The footage became a key part of the investigation after the teenager was reported missing by friends who had become concerned when they could no longer contact her.

At approximately 9:43pm, footage allegedly showed Carman leaving the building with a large suitcase that matched the appearance of the suitcase the teenager's body was later found in.

Police say Carman placed the suitcase on a motorcycle and travelled towards an area close to the railway tracks before returning to his hotel. The suitcase was subsequently found near the tracks, with Tunchanok's body confirmed to be inside.

Australian Man Arrested

Carman was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on 26 June, shortly after police began investigating Tunchanok's disappearance. Authorities allege he was preparing to board a flight to Perth when he was intercepted and taken into custody.

Police have previously alleged that Carman acknowledged an altercation with the teenager but disputed the circumstances surrounding her death. Carman has maintained that he acted in self-defence, while investigators say evidence gathered during the case points to his involvement in her death. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Pattaya City Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo said Carman had admitted to strangling the victim, although he had no intention of killing her. 'He stated that they had an argument and, during the altercation, he strangled the woman,' he added.

Speaking to Reuters, Colonel Anek Srathongyoo said Carman could be facing 15 to 20 years in jail if found guilty.

Tunchanok's family has called for justice following her death. Her father said he hopes the legal process will deliver accountability for his daughter, while relatives have rejected Carman's account of what happened. The case remains before Thai authorities, and Carman is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.