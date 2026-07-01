Ninety-six-year-old social media sensation Lillian 'Grandma' Droniak has gone viral after claiming her retirement home threatened to evict her over a series of wild parties with fellow residents, leaving millions of followers eager to learn more about the internet personality behind the headlines.

In a TikTok video viewed millions of times, Grandma Droniak held up what she described as a formal warning letter from management.

'I'm getting kicked out of the nursing home. I just got this letter,' she told followers.

The notice warned that parties were prohibited and that she could not serve alcohol to other residents. Unfazed, Grandma Droniak fired back: 'I pay $12,000 (£9,000) a month to live here. I could party if I wanna.'

Grandma Droniak Faces Nursing Home Warning

The viral clip showed Grandma Droniak brushing off the warning as she revealed her friends were still planning to visit that evening.

'We're gonna drink and gossip. It's not a party, but we do get rowdy,' she joked before ending the video with her trademark sign-off: 'Love yous.'

She followed it with another TikTok the next day, telling followers she was 'hungover from last night's party' and joking that her nursing home 'can't stop me partying through the last chapter of my life'.

@grandma_droniak i cant help it i like to party aNd cant stop ♬ LEGACY (main) - PIXY

According to PEOPLE, the dispute has since been resolved. A representative for Droniak confirmed the retirement home now allows her to host visitors late into the evening, although she is no longer permitted to provide alcoholic drinks to other residents.

Who Is Grandma Droniak?

Born in Connecticut on 18 March 1930, Lillian 'Grandma' Droniak married John in 1953 at age 23. The couple were together for 48 years until his death around 2000.

Before becoming an internet sensation, Droniak worked at Sikorsky Aircraft before leaving to raise her family. Today, she is a mother of three, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of three.

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Her online journey began in 2012 when her grandson, Kevin Droniak, started featuring her in YouTube videos. What began as a fun family project grew into one of social media's most successful intergenerational partnerships, as reported by the New York Post.

After joining TikTok in 2019, Droniak's candid humour, quick wit, and unapologetic personality quickly attracted a massive audience.

She now boasts more than 15.1 million followers and 484.9 million likes on TikTok, along with four million followers on Instagram.

She has been living in a retirement home since 2024 after breaking her leg in a fall. Announcing the move at the time, she told followers: 'I got put in a home. I need assistance. I don't want to fall again.'

The Internet's Favourite Grandma

Grandma Droniak has built her online following through light-hearted videos about ageing, dating, fashion, and retirement life.

She is best known for her popular 'Get Ready With Me' videos, tongue-in-cheek dating advice, fictional boyfriend stories, and her famously strict 'funeral rules,' including repeatedly insisting that one woman named Bertha is banned from attending.

Her grandson Kevin has often said the personality viewers see online is exactly who she is in real life.

'Grandma is just as hilarious in person as she is in her videos,' he previously said.

Her latest retirement home saga has only reinforced her status as one of social media's most entertaining senior creators.

Whether she is joking about dating, planning her funeral, or documenting life in her retirement home, Grandma Droniak continues to prove that growing older has never stopped her from having fun.