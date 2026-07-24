A decades-old UFO mystery has gained fresh attention after a retired Los Alamos National Laboratory insider reportedly confirmed a crucial detail connected to the controversial Admiral Wilson documents.

The claim centres on Oak Shannon, a former special projects manager and nuclear physicist, who said Admiral Thomas R. Wilson contacted him to ask whether scientist Eric Davis could be trusted.

Alleged Pentagon UFO Cover-up Document

The so-called Admiral Wilson documents, also known as the Eric Davis Notes, describe an alleged conversation between Dr Eric W. Davis and retired US Navy Admiral Thomas R. Wilson.

The notes reportedly detail a meeting where Wilson discussed his attempts to gain access to a highly restricted programme involving alleged non-human technology.

Wilson was not an ordinary military official. He served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency between 1999 and 2002 and held some of the highest intelligence positions in the US defence system.

Because of his background, the central question raised by the documents is whether even senior intelligence officials could be blocked from accessing certain classified programmes.

According to the notes, Wilson allegedly discovered a programme managed by a private contractor and was informed that he did not have the required 'need to know'.

If accurate, the claim would suggest an extreme level of secrecy inside the US national security structure. If inaccurate, it would represent a highly unusual fabrication involving individuals with significant scientific and military backgrounds.

Oak Shannon Provides a Missing Link

For years, one of the biggest questions surrounding the notes involved Oak Shannon. His name appeared in the documents, with the notes claiming that Wilson contacted him before speaking with Davis. The purpose of the call was reportedly to determine whether Davis was trustworthy.

The podcast claims that researchers eventually located Shannon and interviewed him about the alleged conversation. During the interview, Shannon confirmed that Wilson did contact him and asked about Davis.

Shannon explained that he knew both men through professional circles and believed Davis was a reliable scientist. He said, 'I vouched for him.' According to the podcast, this matched a detail already written in the disputed notes.

Another point highlighted was Shannon's health condition at the time. The notes allegedly mentioned that Shannon was experiencing health problems and that his wife Linda was handling his calls.

Pentagon Secrecy Claims Face New Scrutiny

The wider allegations connected to the Wilson documents involve special access programmes, a highly classified category used by governments to protect sensitive projects. Some programmes can operate with limited visibility, creating debates about how much oversight exists over certain defence activities.

The podcast argues that the alleged Wilson conversation suggests a programme could have existed outside the awareness of even powerful officials. It claims that Wilson's position as DIA director did not guarantee access to every classified project.

However, no public evidence has conclusively proven that a secret programme involving recovered non-human technology exists. The claims remain disputed, with researchers, officials and sceptics offering different interpretations of the documents.

Admiral Wilson has previously denied the alleged meeting described in the notes. His response has remained one of the key points debated by those investigating the documents.