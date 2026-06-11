A seven-year-old boy who was fatally mauled by his family's pet monkey in southern Thailand has become the focus of growing questions over whether warning signs about the animal's behaviour were overlooked.

Ekkarat Srichan died after suffering catastrophic injuries when a four-year-old macaque named Choke attacked him outside his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Saturday, 6 June. Doctors later determined that one of the monkey's bites punctured the child's lung, leaving him with injuries he could not survive.

However, in the aftermath of the tragedy, several neighbours claimed the monkey had displayed troubling behaviour long before the fatal attack.

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Neighbours Recall Earlier Warning Signs

Residents told local media that Choke was known for aggressive tendencies, frequently growling at passers-by and baring its teeth when people approached. Some also alleged that the macaque had previously killed a stray cat that wandered too close to the area where it was kept.

The claims have fuelled debate within the community over whether the risks posed by the animal were fully recognised before disaster struck.

While authorities have not publicly verified every allegation, multiple reports cited local concerns about the monkey's temperament. The incident has also raised questions about whether more could have been done to prevent the attack.

Fatal Attack Outside Family Home

On the day of the tragedy, Ekkarat was playing near the family property where Choke had been tethered to a bamboo pole.

Without warning, the macaque reportedly lunged at the boy, knocking him to the ground before biting him repeatedly. The rope securing the animal was long enough to allow it to reach the child.

As reported by the Daily Mail, neighbours heard screams coming from the property as the monkey continued the attack. Family members rushed to the scene and found Ekkarat covered in blood, while the macaque reportedly still had blood on its teeth.

The boy was rushed to Sichon Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. His mother, Daranee Srichan, initially believed her son had only suffered a bite to the leg after speaking with her husband. However, medical staff later revealed the true extent of his injuries.

As reported by the New York Post, the attack left the child with severe bite wounds and internal injuries that proved fatal. 'The doctor told me my son couldn't survive because the monkey's bite punctured his lung and hit a vital area. If it hadn't struck that spot, he would have been alright,' she said.

Ekkarat's grandfather, Jaroon Srichan, said he could not explain why the attack occurred. 'I don't know if the monkey disliked my grandson or not, but they've known each other for a long time. It wasn't their first time meeting,' he said.

Authorities have not publicly identified what triggered the attack.

Grandfather Kept Macaque Without Permit

Choke had reportedly been raised by Ekkarat's grandfather since 2022 after he found the young macaque abandoned by the roadside. He kept the animal near the family's home and grocery shop, tethering it between trees while allowing it to roam parts of the property.

However, reports indicate Jaroon did not possess the permits required to legally keep a macaque. Thailand's wildlife laws strictly regulate ownership of protected animals, with violations potentially resulting in fines, confiscation, or prosecution.

The revelation has raised questions about whether authorities were aware of the monkey's presence and whether intervention could have prevented the tragedy.

Experts warn that macaques remain wild animals even when raised by humans, often becoming more territorial, unpredictable, and dangerous as they mature.

Killer pet monkey caught after mauling 7-year-old boy to death https://t.co/9V1OxJDbow pic.twitter.com/B3JJEzTAhD — New York Post (@nypost) June 10, 2026

Following the fatal attack, Jaroon released Choke into the nearby mountains, prompting a search operation amid fears the macaque could pose a further threat to residents. Authorities later located the animal, but its aggressive behaviour forced wildlife officers to use tranquiliser guns.

Choke has since been placed under the supervision of wildlife authorities, who have yet to announce what long-term action will be taken regarding the macaque.

Family Left Devastated

The tragedy has shocked the local community and reignited debate over the risks of keeping wild animals as pets. Residents and school officials have also expressed condolences to the grieving family as authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.

Ekkarat's mother has reportedly vowed never to keep monkeys again following her son's death. Meanwhile, Jaroon said he deeply regrets raising Choke, despite believing he had done the right thing by rescuing the animal. Realising that he made a mistake, he said, 'If I could go back in time, I wouldn't want to raise it.'