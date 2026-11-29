Representative Jim Himes has questioned whether President Donald Trump's financial stake in NVIDIA influenced the administration's push to bring back Jensen Huang as chief executive. Speaking on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, 29 November, the Connecticut Democrat pointed to Trump's reported NVIDIA holdings and the stock's sharp rise after Huang's return.

Huang resigned as NVIDIA's president and chief executive on 12 November following reports of extramarital relationships. One allegedly involved Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of links to Chinese intelligence. The espionage claim has not been publicly established, and Beijing denies it.

NVIDIA's board reinstated Huang on 23 November, 11 days after his resignation. It said it had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident his return posed no national security risk. Senator Elizabeth Warren called it a 'reckless decision', while Elon Musk wrote on X that 'the mistake has been corrected'.

Himes stopped short of accusing Trump of acting for personal gain. 'I hesitate to speculate on the motives of Donald Trump and the people around him, but let me offer you two facts,' he said, according to The Hill.

He then noted that Trump owns millions of dollars in NVIDIA stock and questioned why the board had suddenly changed its mind. He suggested the administration's revenue-sharing arrangement with chipmakers 'may very well be the explanation' for its approach to advanced chip sales. His remarks raised conflict-of-interest questions but did not establish that Trump's investments influenced any government decision.

Trump's NVIDIA Holdings Remain Unclear

The Financial Times reported that disclosure records suggested the president may have held between 32,000 and 370,000 NVIDIA shares as of 30 September. Because disclosures use broad value ranges, the exact size of his stake is unclear.

NVIDIA shares closed more than 30 per cent higher on 23 November. CBS News estimated that the rally increased the potential value of Trump's holdings by between $1.3 million and $14.8 million. These are estimated paper gains, not confirmed profits. The White House says third-party financial institutions manage Trump's portfolio independently.

The revenue-sharing arrangement Himes cited dates to 2025, when NVIDIA and AMD agreed to give the US government 15 per cent of revenue from certain licensed sales of their H20 and MI308 chips to China.

Congressional Scrutiny Will Continue

Trump has publicly acknowledged his role in Huang's reinstatement. In a CNBC interview on 23 November, he said he had spoken with NVIDIA's board and 'convinced them' to bring Huang back.

Himes is expected to chair the House Intelligence Committee when Democrats take control of the House in January 2027 after this month's midterm wins. He is currently the committee's ranking Democrat, while Republican Representative Rick Crawford remains chairman.

Huang and NVIDIA General Counsel Tim Teter have agreed to closed-door transcribed interviews with the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Intelligence Committee and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. Huang is due on 1 December and Teter on 2 December. Lawmakers are expected to examine export-control compliance, the possible diversion of advanced chips to China and Huang's relationship with Alice Huang.

The interviews could shed more light on Huang's return. For now, questions about Trump's potential financial influence and the espionage allegations remain matters of scrutiny rather than established findings.