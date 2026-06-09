Prince Harry is said to regret the most explosive of his public attacks on the Royal Family and wants to rebuild contact with Prince William, but now has 'no avenue' to reach his brother, according to a new report from a US royal commentator.

The Duke of Sussex walked away from royal duties in early 2020 and relocated to the United States with Meghan Markle. What followed was a three-year barrage of disclosures about life inside the monarchy. The Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan in 2022 and his 2023 memoir Spare laid bare family rows, private conversations and Harry's often bruising view of his royal relatives. The criticism ranged from the Firm's handling of his mental health to accusations of coldness and institutional neglect.

Those attacks, which made Harry both a bestselling author and a divisive figure, are now said to weigh heavily on him. Speaking on The Royals Uncensored podcast last week, royal editor and broadcaster Dan Wakeford claimed Harry 'wants a reconciliation' and now regrets some of what he committed to print and screen.

'He regrets the things he said in the book and the documentary, and doing that again is off the table,' Wakeford said. In other words, the public score‑settling that once seemed like Harry's chosen weapon has, reportedly, lost its appeal.

Prince Harry Regrets Attacks That Cut Off Prince William

The news came after a long period in which Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William has appeared frozen in time, somewhere between hurt and stalemate. The brothers, once famously close, have barely been seen interacting in public since Harry's move to California. Occasional joint appearances for funerals or major events have been stiff, distant and heavily scrutinised.

According to Wakeford, the duke's regrets are tied directly to how far that rift has gone. He suggested Harry had quietly harboured a hope that William might 'stumble a little and reach out and need him' when pressures mounted on the Prince of Wales. That soft‑focus fantasy of brotherly solidarity has not materialised. Instead, Wakeford claimed, Harry 'has got no avenue to communicate with him.'

The detail that Harry allegedly no longer even has William's phone number is striking. It captures, in almost mundane terms, just how complete the breakdown has become. Families fall out, even royal ones, but losing your sibling's direct line is a different kind of distance. None of this has been confirmed on the record by Kensington Palace or by Harry's camp, and the claims should be treated with caution. Still, it chimes with the broader picture of two men living parallel, non‑overlapping lives.

Read more Prince Harry Keen to Reunite With King Charles But Refuses to See Prince William in the UK Prince Harry Keen to Reunite With King Charles But Refuses to See Prince William in the UK

Regrets, Silence and a Closed Door to Prince William

What makes this reported shift from Prince Harry more intriguing is the contrast in approach. Harry has publicly stated before that he would like to reconcile with his brother and father, though usually with conditions attached, talking about 'accountability' and 'truth.' William, by comparison, has stayed almost entirely silent, offering no public comment about the rift at all.

That silence now looks less like froideur and more like a deliberate strategy. Friends of William have long briefed that he felt blindsided by Harry's decision to air family grievances on global platforms, and that trust would be hard to rebuild. If Harry really does regret his attacks, he is discovering that contrition after the fact rarely moves at the same speed as outrage on a streaming platform.

Wakeford's account suggests Harry has also mentally closed the door on further tell‑all projects, at least for now. 'Doing that again is off the table,' he said of more books or documentaries in the same vein. Whether that is a moral decision, a tactical one, or simply fatigue with reliving the same trauma is left unsaid.

What is clear is that, four years after his departure from royal life, Prince Harry finds himself somewhere between worlds. He left 'The Firm' but could not quite leave the story alone, and his most searing attacks on Prince William and the rest of the family bought him both freedom and isolation. Now, if Wakeford's reporting is accurate, the duke is looking back at some of that rhetoric with regret, only to find that the bridge to his brother may already have been removed plank by plank.

None of the parties involved has publicly confirmed these latest claims. Until that happens, any suggestion of private remorse or attempted outreach remains unverified and should be taken with a grain of salt. What can be said with confidence is that the distance between the two princes now looks less like a pause in conversation and more like a silence that has hardened into habit.