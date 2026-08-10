Perez Hilton remains hospitalised in Florida in a serious but stable condition, with his family confirming that he is under the state's Baker Act following a major health crisis.

The celebrity blogger's family said Hilton experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days. They added that his communication remains extremely limited and is currently confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care.

The update, published on Hilton's official website, comes several days after authorities responded to his Miami-area home following a TikTok livestream that appeared to show him harming himself. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

What the Baker Act Means for Perez Hilton

Florida's Baker Act provides a legal framework for involuntary mental health examination and, in some circumstances, inpatient placement.

Under Florida law, a person may be taken to a receiving facility for involuntary examination when there is reason to believe they have a mental illness and meet specific statutory criteria. These include circumstances where, without care or treatment, there is a substantial likelihood the person will cause serious bodily harm to themselves or others in the near future, based on recent behaviour.

Read more 'It Was a Ritual': Perez Hilton 'Horrible' Livestream Sparks Viral Conspiracy Theories 'It Was a Ritual': Perez Hilton 'Horrible' Livestream Sparks Viral Conspiracy Theories

The law also provides separate criteria for involuntary inpatient placement, including clinical findings and consideration of less restrictive treatment options. The family has not publicly disclosed further details about his treatment or the legal circumstances surrounding his placement.

Being under the Baker Act does not itself provide a diagnosis or determine how long someone will remain in hospital. The framework is designed to address immediate risks while allowing mental health professionals to assess whether further treatment or intervention is necessary. The legal process involves clinical assessments and, where continued involuntary placement is sought, additional requirements.

Family Confirms Surgery and Long Recovery

Hilton's family described his condition as 'serious but stable' and said his treatment and recovery will be a long process. They also confirmed that he was able to spend time with his mother and sister while in hospital.

His family said he has not communicated with the media or issued public statements while receiving care. It has also said that statements published through PerezHilton.com should be regarded as the authorised updates on his condition.

Why the Case Has Drawn Attention

Hilton's hospitalisation has attracted wider attention because his mental health crisis unfolded publicly through a livestream before emergency services intervened.

The case also highlights the difficulty of reporting on a developing medical situation when much of the available information comes from family statements rather than the person receiving treatment.

That makes the family's latest statement the clearest confirmed account of Hilton's current health status. Reports or claims circulating online that cannot be traced to the family, authorities, medical representatives, or another primary source should therefore be treated cautiously.

The family has also asked the public and media to give Hilton and his children privacy while he continues treatment, including a request that photographers do not publish or distribute images of his children.