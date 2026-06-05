An Indian expatriate living in the UAE was allegedly killed in Sharjah after a social media dispute reportedly escalated into a fatal confrontation on the street.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Ismail Ponnan Ibrahim Kutty, was said to have been involved in an online feud that began on TikTok before turning violent in real life.

Kutty, who hailed from the southern Indian state of Kerala and worked at a bakery in the UAE, was active on social media and regularly participated in live streams, reports said, adding that during one such session, he became involved in a heated verbal exchange with other users.

What started as an online argument is alleged to have later developed into a face-to-face confrontation involving multiple individuals. The incident has shocked members of the Indian expatriate community, with authorities confirming that several suspects have already been arrested as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.

Online Argument Reportedly Turned Into Violent Confrontation

According to reports, Kutty was actively engaged on social media platforms and had recently been involved in a dispute during a TikTok live stream. The disagreement reportedly saw him exchange words with other users in what was described as a verbal war.

While online disagreements are common on social media, this particular dispute is alleged to have spilt over into the real world. Reports indicate that the argument later developed into a direct confrontation between Kutty and a group of individuals.

On Sunday morning, onlookers reportedly witnessed an altercation involving Kutty and several people. Details surrounding exactly how the confrontation unfolded have not been released, but reports state that the group allegedly attacked and stabbed the 40-year-old.

Following the incident, Kutty was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards.

The case has gotten a lot of attention because of the reported connection between the fatal attack and an earlier social media dispute. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the identities of those arrested or provided further details regarding the investigation.

Police told local media that multiple suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the case. The arrests form part of an ongoing investigation aimed at establishing the full sequence of events that led to the deadly confrontation.

As officials continue their inquiries, many questions remain unanswered regarding how the online disagreement escalated into an incident that ended in the loss of life.

Family Awaits Body Repatriation As Investigation Continues

Read more Honour Killing 'Celebration' Video Goes Viral in Iraq Amid Links to Kawthar Bashar Case Honour Killing 'Celebration' Video Goes Viral in Iraq Amid Links to Kawthar Bashar Case

In the aftermath of Kutty's death, efforts are now focused on repatriating his body to India so that his family can carry out the final rites.

Salam Papinassery, CEO of the Sharjah-based law firm YAB Legal, told Khaleej Times that arrangements are underway to return Kutty's body to his home country. However, the process is dependent on the progress of the ongoing investigation.

'His brother and some other relatives are also in the UAE,' Papinassery told the publication. 'We are now trying to get the documentation processed for his body to be repatriated as quickly as possible. Since the matter is under investigation, we are not sure how long this will take.'

The legal and administrative procedures involved in such cases often require coordination between authorities and family members before repatriation can be completed.

Kutty is survived by his wife and son. Reports indicate that several relatives are currently in the UAE and are assisting with the necessary arrangements following his death.

For the family, the focus remains on bringing his body back to India while authorities continue to examine the circumstances of the case. This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers associated with online provocation. As the police investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victim while addressing the broader implications of how digital feuds can spiral out of control.