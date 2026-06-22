Japanese men have long been praised for one World Cup habit in particular: staying behind after matches to clean up the stands. Images of Japanese fans picking up litter with bin bags have regularly gone viral during international tournaments, turning them into a symbol of order and respect in the eyes of football fans around the world.

But the same ritual is now facing a sharp backlash at home, where some critics say the applause misses a more uncomfortable reality.

This week, fresh photos of Japanese supporters tidying a stadium after a match triggered a debate online, not about whether the act was polite, but about who does the cleaning in private.

What had once been held up as a feel-good example of national character quickly turned into a wider argument about unpaid labour, gender roles, and whether public gestures of cleanliness ring hollow when many women in Japan still shoulder most of the work inside the home.

Details of Backlash Against Japanese at World Cup

The backlash began after a Japanese social media post contrasted the image of a man cleaning up after a World Cup match with a very different scene at home. In the viral illustration, the same man is shown lounging on the sofa, scrolling on his phone near a basket of laundry while his wife stands in the kitchen doing the dishes.

The caption argued that men in Japan should 'pitch in more at home', pointing to the fact that their time spent on housework remains among the shortest in the world. The post quickly gained traction on X, collecting 60,000 likes and setting off a flood of replies from users who felt the contrast was painfully familiar.

Discussion Emerge on Public Behaviour and Private Responsibility

Many of the reactions reportedly focused on what critics saw as a gap between public behaviour and private responsibility.

One X user wrote, 'Everyone wants to save the world, but no one wants to help mom do the dishes,' borrowing a line from American author PJ O'Rourke to make the point.

Another suggested there was 'probably a guy among these people picking up trash, who has a young kid at home and left his wife to look after them to come watch the World Cup'.

The criticism was not aimed at the act of cleaning itself, but at the possibility that it was being celebrated without any attention to how household work is actually divided once those fans return home.

The reaction tapped into a wider frustration that has existed in Japan for years. Cleaning up after oneself in public is often treated as a basic social expectation, and it is one of the reasons Japanese supporters have stood out at major sporting events. But that same culture of tidiness has not translated into equal domestic labour between men and women.

According to OECD data from 2021, Japanese women spend more than three hours a day on unpaid work, which is more than five times the amount recorded for men, who average just 47 minutes.

The imbalance becomes even starker in households with young children. A 2021 government survey found that in dual-income homes with children under the age of six, women spend more than seven hours a day on household chores, while men spend less than two.

That data gave the viral criticism more weight because it suggested the online frustration was not just about one image or one football match. For some people, the praise given to Japanese fans for cleaning stadiums abroad felt disconnected from the reality of how housework is split at home.

The clean-up photos became a symbol of a larger contradiction, where men can be publicly admired for small acts of civic responsibility while women continue to carry most of the invisible labour in everyday life.

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Actions Should Still Be Praised

Not everyone agreed that the World Cup clean-up tradition deserved to be dragged into the debate over housework.

Some social media users pushed back on the criticism, arguing that cleaning up after a match is still a good thing and should not be dismissed simply because wider problems exist elsewhere.

One X user responded bluntly: 'Where's the embarrassment in that? It's way better than reports saying "Japanese people are littering abroad."' For those defending the fans, the clean-up tradition remains a positive act that reflects well on the country, even if it does not solve the much bigger issue of domestic inequality.

There was also a second line of criticism mixed into the discussion. Some users pointed out that while Japanese fans are known internationally for cleaning stadiums overseas, public spaces in Japan are often left strewn with rubbish after large events at home.

That raised a different charge of hypocrisy, with critics questioning why such discipline appears more visible abroad than in domestic settings. Still, even that argument did not fully erase the goodwill many people feel towards the clean-up ritual, particularly because it appears to have inspired fans from other countries.

A recent social media video showed Portuguese supporters collecting rubbish from the stands with large plastic bags after a match, and many users credited Japanese fans with setting the example.

That, for supporters of the tradition, is reason enough not to sneer at it. The current backlash has not really been about whether cleaning up a stadium is good or bad. It has become a way of airing a much older frustration about who cleans up everything else.

What began as another viral moment of World Cup politeness has ended up exposing a fault line in Japanese domestic life, where public pride and private resentment are now colliding in full view online.