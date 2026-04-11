JD Vance and Jared Kushner are reportedly divided over the US negotiating stance in upcoming Iran peace talks, with disagreement emerging in Washington over how far Tehran should be pushed on uranium enrichment ahead of high-stakes discussions set to resume in the coming days.

The internal split, according to The Daily Beast, centres on competing interpretations of what President Donald Trump's administration should demand as it tries to stabilise a fragile regional ceasefire.

The news comes as Trump's team prepares to send senior figures, including Vice President JD Vance, Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff, into renewed talks aimed at easing tensions with Iran after weeks of escalating confrontation and diplomatic strain.

Clash Over Iran Peace Talks, Nuclear Demands

The major point in the disagreement is a fundamental question of whether Iran should be allowed any uranium enrichment at all.

JD Vance is said to be pushing a hardline position, insisting that Iran must have zero enrichment capacity under any final agreement. His stance means removing any pathway that could be used for weapons development.

Kushner, alongside Witkoff in earlier discussions, is reported to have supported a softer framework. Under that approach, the United States would supply Iran with uranium for civilian energy use while restricting domestic enrichment activities linked to weapons capability. The idea was presented in earlier rounds of contact with Iranian officials, but it has already met resistance.

One White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, described the competing positions as evidence of a lack of unified direction within the administration. He suggested that senior advisers are interpreting Trump's instructions differently, leading to inconsistent messaging going into negotiations.

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Iran, for its part, has reportedly rejected the softer proposal outright, which already shows how far apart the two sides remain even before formal talks begin. The rejection also highlights a wider problem: neither Washington nor Tehran appears to be working from a shared baseline of expectations, leaving the diplomatic process exposed before it has properly restarted.

Tehran Prefers Direct Talks

The disagreement inside the US team is happening at a time when trust between the US and Iran is already low, and past talks have failed. Iranian officials have reportedly said they would rather deal directly with JD Vance than with Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff, suggesting they see him as the more reliable figure in the negotiations.

That view comes from earlier talks that broke down without any agreement. Iran has also said key conditions have not been met, including a wider ceasefire and the release of frozen assets, which are still major sticking points.

At the same time, tensions on the ground remain high. Iranian military officials say their forces are on alert, and there are still small clashes despite efforts to calm the situation. This raises doubts about whether talks can lead to anything lasting.

Trump has taken a tougher public tone, saying Iran is in a weak position but must negotiate. The mixed messages from Washington are making the US position look unclear as talks get closer.

As of writing, JD Vance and Jared Kushner have both now arrived in Islamabad as the US opens direct talks with Iran, with Pakistan hosting the high-stakes negotiations. Vance is reportedly leading the US delegation, joined by Kushner and Witkoff, with the team meeting Pakistani officials shortly after landing before engaging Iranian representatives.