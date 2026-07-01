The universe contains billions upon billions of stars, countless planets and seemingly endless opportunities for life to emerge. Yet despite decades of searching, humanity has never confirmed the existence of intelligent extraterrestrial life.

Known as the Great Filter theory, it suggests that advanced civilisations may repeatedly destroy themselves before they become capable of making contact with others. If true, the theory could explain why the cosmos appears so silent despite its enormous size.

Fermi's Simple Question Still Challenges Scientists

The discussion began with a question asked by Nobel Prize winning physicist Enrico Fermi during a lunch meeting in 1950.

'Where is everybody?'

The question became known as the Fermi Paradox. Given the enormous number of stars and planets across the universe, many scientists believe intelligent life should exist elsewhere. Yet no confirmed evidence has ever shown that another advanced civilisation has contacted Earth.

During the podcast, one expert explained that the numbers alone make the mystery difficult to ignore.

'The universe is huge. There's a lot of opportunities for life for planets. And yet, as you say, we have no evidence that rises above scientific truth or evidentiary standards.'

Scientists have proposed several explanations over the years. One possibility is that intelligent life is extremely rare. Another is that advanced civilisations simply exist too far away for meaningful communication.

The expert also reminded listeners that distance alone presents a major obstacle. 'We will not be able to find aliens unless they send us information or come and visit us.'

Distance May Be Bigger Than Most People Realise

The podcast noted that Voyager, the most distant human made object, has travelled for more than five decades but remains only one light day from Earth. By comparison, the nearest star lies more than four light years away.

Because radio signals travel at the speed of light, communication between distant civilisations could take centuries. Earth's earliest powerful broadcasts are only now reaching a relatively small region of nearby stars.

'Right now, all we can say is we don't know.'

He also stressed that the area of space humanity has effectively reached with radio signals remains incredibly small compared with the size of the galaxy.

'That's like a shot glass out of the Pacific Ocean in terms of how much the vastness of the universe is.'

The Great Filter Theory

The Great Filter theory suggests that intelligent civilisations eventually reach a stage where they destroy themselves through war, environmental collapse, advanced technology or other catastrophic events before they can expand across the galaxy.

'There's lots of life in the universe, but they tend to not live very long because they have these things called wars and they do battle among themselves.'

The speaker pointed out that competition exists at every level of life, from microscopic bacteria to modern human civilisation. Researchers have even suggested that the average lifespan of an advanced civilisation could be surprisingly short.

'It shows there might be an average lifetime of a civilization in order for us not to have seen anybody of about 5,000 years.'

If that estimate is close to reality, many intelligent species may disappear long before developing technology capable of travelling between stars or communicating across vast distances.

Humanity Could Approach The Same Test

The Great Filter theory does more than explain the silence of the universe. It also raises uncomfortable questions about humanity's own future.

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If advanced civilisations regularly collapse before reaching interstellar travel, then humans may eventually face the same challenge. Nuclear weapons, artificial intelligence, climate pressures and global conflict have all been discussed as possible threats that could become civilisation-ending events if left unchecked.

At present, nobody knows the answer. For now, the search for extraterrestrial life continues. Until clear evidence emerges, humanity remains alone in what appears to be a remarkably quiet universe.