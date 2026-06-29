The Strawberry Moon reaches its peak illumination tonight across the United States, offering widespread opportunities for public viewing as it rises shortly after sunset. The full moon attains 100 per cent illumination at 7:57 p.m. EDT on 29 June 2026.

This marks the first full moon following the summer solstice and provides a chance to observe the lunar disk low in the southeastern sky without any cost or specialised gear. Observers in many regions can expect suitable skies this evening for an unobstructed sighting.

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When to See the Strawberry Moon Reach Its Peak

Peak illumination for June's full moon occurs at 7:57 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday 29 June. The moon will look full to observers on the evenings of 28 and 29 June as well as into the following night. Local moonrise times depend on the observer's position but typically fall in the hour after sunset. For instance, in New York City sunset is at 8:31 p.m. EDT with moonrise at 8:48 p.m. EDT.

In Los Angeles, sunset comes at 8:08 p.m. PDT and moonrise at 8:26 p.m. PDT. The moon follows its lowest annual path across the sky this month owing to its alignment close to the summer solstice. It will appear embedded among the stars of Sagittarius as it climbs into view.

Best Dark Sky Spots for Clear Views of the Strawberry Moon 2026

Viewers hoping for the sharpest images of the Strawberry Moon 2026 are directed towards certified dark sky parks and reserves where light pollution is minimal. Death Valley National Park in California ranks among the darkest sites in the country and offers excellent conditions for night sky observation.

Joshua Tree National Park in the same state provides another popular option with its high desert location and open vistas free from urban glare. Other notable choices include Big Bend National Park in Texas and Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, both recognised for their pristine skies.

Coastal stretches or elevated open fields with an unobstructed southeastern horizon serve as accessible alternatives for many people. Even in urban areas, local parks or waterfront locations with a clear view eastward can yield decent sightings, although brighter skies reduce the overall contrast and detail visible.

Practical Advice for Enjoying Free Public Viewing

No admission fees or advance bookings are required for basic observation of the Strawberry Moon. Arrive at the viewing site in good time before local sunset to permit the eyes to adapt gradually to the diminishing light. Direct attention to the southeastern horizon as dusk falls to catch the moon as it ascends, when it often appears larger due to the moon illusion and may display a warm yellow or orange tint from atmospheric scattering.

A pair of binoculars or a small telescope will reveal surface features more clearly if desired, yet the naked eye provides a satisfying experience for most. Free smartphone applications for astronomy can supply precise moonrise data tailored to the exact spot. Weather conditions permitting, the moon remains visible and prominent throughout the night.

The Strawberry Moon will continue to dominate the night sky into the small hours of 30 June for those able to stay up late. Many regions across the US are forecast to have suitable conditions this evening, allowing broad participation in this seasonal astronomical highlight.