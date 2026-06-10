Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are holding fast in the face of their separate health issues.

Tiger Woods is continuing his treatment out of the country amid his girlfriend Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis, a close source told People. Woods is set to go to Switzerland for treatment related to his DUI charge last March, when police found him unresponsive inside his vehicle after it crashed.

'The original plan was for Tiger to do a three-month rehab program, which should stay on target unless something major changes,' the source said, confirming Woods' intention to return to golf in due time.

The athlete stepped away from professional golf to focus on his health following his DUI arrest, the 2024 Open Championship was his last official PGA Tour event.

Tiger Plans to Return to Golf After Treatment

'I don't know when it will be or how he will do it, but Tiger is determined to return,' they say. 'He has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine, which will help him do the best he can when seriously playing golf. This could be tough. But it's something he wants.'

The source also commended Woods for standing by Vanessa Trump during a trying part of her life. She revealed she has breast cancer last May in an Instagram post.

'While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,' she wrote. 'I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.'

Tiger and Vanessa's Bond Strengthened by Separate Battles

The source said Woods is under a lot of strain with his personal battles, and that he 'is doing the best he can with all of the pressure on him with healing and also the legal issues he faces in coming months.' The couple is staying strong despite their own health issues.

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'They talk and share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together,' the source added. 'Tiger is a caring family guy and supportive. And so is Vanessa, also a strong woman with a full plate every day of her life.'

An additional insider said the golfer felt he 'needed to be with' Vanessa as she revealed her cancer diagnosis, which prompted him to pause his treatment and return to Florida.

The source explained their mutual dedication, asserting, 'He and Vanessa are close and share their lives. He needed to be with her and he was.'

Another source in Jupiter close to Woods' camp confirmed the couple's ongoing communication and mutual support during their health struggles, saying, 'They talk and share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together.'

The insider further described both partners' characters: 'Tiger is a caring family guy and supportive. And so is Vanessa, also a strong woman with a full plate every day of her life.'

Is Vanessa Trump Still on Good Terms with Donald Jr.?

The couple's situation has also been viewed in the context of Donald Trump Jr.'s recent marriage, which took place days after his ex-wife Vanessa Trump shared her diagnosis. Sources close to the Trump administration confirmed that Donald Jr.'s inner circle has offered their full support.

Tiger, Vanessa, and Donald Jr.'s situations underscore how their public lives are always under scrutiny, especially during life-changing milestones and crises.

Vanessa is also raising a blended family with five children shared with her ex Don Jr., while Woods shares two teenage children with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.