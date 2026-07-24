Nicole Kidman's previously unidentified companion has been revealed as private equity investor Michael Reinstein after pictures of the pair together during her family holiday in Portofino, Italy, sparked widespread interest online.

Reinstein was initially unnamed when the pictures surfaced before later being identified in reports as the businessman photographed with the Oscar-winning actress outside her hotel.

The sighting quickly became a talking point because it marked one of the first times Kidman had been publicly photographed with a male companion since her reported split from country singer Keith Urban in early 2025.

His identification also prompted interest in his background, with many readers seeking to learn more about the businessman after entertainment outlets initially referred to him only as Kidman's 'mystery man.'

Portofino Sighting Draws Attention

Kidman had been holidaying in Portofino with her sister, Antonia Kidman, and other family members when the encounter took place.

According to reports, Reinstein was seen speaking with the actress outside her hotel suite before the conversation continued on a balcony overlooking the property.

He was later photographed accompanying Kidman back towards her room, with the pair sharing what reports described as a lingering farewell.

The pictures also appeared to show the two briefly reaching towards one another through the suite's window grates before Reinstein left.

The combination of the private setting and the farewell prompted widespread discussion across entertainment media and social platforms, although the photographs do not establish the nature of the pair's relationship.

Who Is Michael Reinstein?

Although Reinstein is largely unknown to celebrity audiences, he is well established in business circles.

The Los Angeles-based investor is the founder of The Regent, a global private equity firm, and co-founder of the USN television network, according to reports.

Unlike Hollywood figures, Reinstein has largely remained out of the public eye throughout his career, which helps explain why many readers began searching for his identity after entertainment outlets initially referred to him only as Kidman's 'mystery man.'

The reason Reinstein met with Kidman in Portofino has not been disclosed publicly, and neither has commented on how they know each other.

Why the Sighting Fuelled Speculation

The Portofino sighting has renewed public interest in Kidman's relationship status, which has been the subject of speculation since her reported separation from Urban.

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In recent months, the actress has also been linked in reports to businessman Paul Salem.

However, separate reports later cited a source who said Kidman was single and focused on her children and family.

Those differing reports have added context to the latest discussion surrounding Reinstein, with some online users questioning whether the Portofino meeting reflected a new romance or simply a friendly encounter.

At present, there is no public confirmation that Kidman and Reinstein are dating.

The Italian getaway itself remained centred on family.

Reports said Kidman travelled with Antonia Kidman and other relatives, with the trip including celebrations for Antonia's birthday aboard a luxury yacht.

Her daughter, Sunday Rose, also shared glimpses of the holiday on social media.

For now, Reinstein's identification as the businessman photographed with Kidman remains the only confirmed new development stemming from the Portofino sighting.