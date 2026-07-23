A Louisiana pastor who built an online following with upbeat sermons and a self-help book has been convicted in New Orleans of stealing more than $340,000 (around £254,000) from two churches between 2020 and 2024 to fund gambling and lavish personal expenses, according to federal prosecutors.

Dale Sanders, 56, of Kenner, was found guilty last week on 25 counts of wire fraud, access device fraud and obstruction of a federal investigation following a five-day jury trial in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Sanders was a familiar presence in the greater New Orleans church community, serving as pastor of Fifth African Baptist Church in New Orleans and Second New Guide Missionary Baptist Church in Metairie. On social media, he cast himself as a modern, media-savvy preacher, regularly streaming services, posting singing clips and promoting his book, Strut your Stutter, which urged readers to 'be peacock proud' of who they are.

Pastor's 'Lavish' Lifestyle at the Heart of Fraud Case

According to the indictment and evidence presented at trial, Sanders began siphoning church funds in April 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and continued until April 2024. Prosecutors said he withdrew money held in one church's bank accounts and redirected it to his own use, subsidising what they described as 'lavish personal expenditures,' including gambling, dining and everyday living costs.

The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said Sanders also used a church debit card for a stream of unauthorised personal transactions. In total, he obtained cash, goods and services worth more than $340,000 (around £254,000), all drawn from money donated by congregants who believed they were supporting their churches rather than underwriting their pastor's lifestyle.

Court records state that Sanders did not simply misuse the card on the odd occasion but engaged in a sustained pattern of personal spending that closely tracked his control over church accounts. Those details were not lost on jurors, who took five days of testimony before returning guilty verdicts on all 25 counts.

The scale of the fraud is significant for any organisation, but in the context of local Baptist congregations, it is the kind of money that keeps roofs repaired, bills paid and food pantries stocked. That is precisely why such cases hit a nerve. People give sacrificially, then discover the person at the pulpit has been raiding the plate.

'Pray for My Enemy': Social Media Plea After Indictment

It can be recalled that Sanders had already addressed the case publicly, not in court, but on his own channels. After his indictment in April, he posted a video asking followers and congregants to pray, framing his legal trouble in spiritual terms.

He thanked churchgoers for 'calling, texting, seeing me in person, and telling me that you're praying for me,' insisting he could feel those prayers and that 'God is already working and moving by his Spirit.'

Then he made a more pointed request: 'This is what you can do for me ... I know you're praying for me. But I need you to pray a Matthew 5:44 prayer. I need you to pray for my enemy.'

Quoting scripture, Sanders continued, 'The Bible says, 'Pray for them that despitefully use you and say all manner of evil against you falsely for my namesake.' If you pray for my enemy, God will not only bless me, but he will deal with them.'

The video played into a familiar narrative in some church circles, where legal scrutiny is cast as spiritual attack. The problem for Sanders is that a federal jury has now examined the bank records and found something rather more mundane than persecution.

Prosecutors said that, far from being a victim, Sanders actively tried to obstruct the investigation. The US Attorney's Office stated that he supplied a falsified record in response to a grand jury subpoena, a move that formed the basis of the obstruction count against him.

Social Media Pastor, Federal Prisoner-In-Waiting

For starters, Sanders' trajectory says something about the modern church-media ecosystem. This was not a remote, old-school preacher who shunned technology. His Facebook page, still live at the time of writing, shows videos of Sanders preaching, singing and sharing motivational content, carefully curated to project charisma and authenticity.

Alongside that digital presence sat his book, Strut your Stutter, positioned as an empowering guide to self-acceptance. Whether any of the congregants who bought it expected its author to stand trial for wire fraud is another matter entirely.

Federal authorities have not publicly detailed how parishioners first became aware of irregularities or how internal church controls functioned during the four-year period. What is clear from court filings is that the financial misconduct persisted through the Covid era and into the cost-of-living squeeze, a time when many churches were struggling simply to keep the lights on.

The symbolism is brutal. While churches navigated plummeting attendance and rising bills, their pastor, according to prosecutors, was using their accounts to bankroll gambling trips and meals out.

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Sanders now faces a potential sentence that could reshape the rest of his life. The US Attorney's Office said he is exposed to up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 (around £187,000), up to three years of supervised release after serving any custodial term, and a mandatory $100 (£74.94) special assessment on each of the 25 counts.

Sentencing is scheduled for 13 October. Until then, congregants in New Orleans and Metairie are left to reckon with the fallout, not only financial but spiritual. Because for all the legal terminology, the real damage in cases like this is trust, and there is no clear sentencing guideline for that.