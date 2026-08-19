A UNESCO World Heritage designation is usually seen as a mark of prestige, bringing international recognition and tourism. Yet in the case of Little Cayman, the smallest island in the Cayman Islands, some land owners are objecting to its UNESCO bid due to the restrictions that come with it.

'Little Cayman is a very special place,' land owner Dan Scott told a local publication. 'We need certainty and a broader consultation with the community about what the bid means now—it is for the whole island and not just the marine parks.' There lies the objection: the coverage of the bid.

Little Cayman Marine Parks and Protected Areas

UNESCO's website has Little Cayman Marine Parks and Protected Areas in its tentative list, or an inventory of important cultural and natural heritage sites that are contenders for nomination as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The area is described as follows: 'Its 45 kilometres of shoreline is made alternately of bluff limestone and ironshore, the latter of which is differentiated into reef, back-reef, lagoonal, shoal, and beach-ridge facies.'

Read more Trump Administration Weakens Endangered Species Protections by Rolling Back Habitat Rules Trump Administration Weakens Endangered Species Protections by Rolling Back Habitat Rules

The description also highlighted the area's rich and rare marine ecosystem. Despite the specific description, Scott and his peers fear that the United Nations organisation will limit development among the island's landowners. 'Little Cayman is tiny. We don't want a surge in divers, so we need a conversation about what it means to the broader community, and we need to be clear about the development on Little Cayman. It is frustrating that we have not yet agreed on a set of rules,' Scott also said.

During the recent National Conservation Council (NCC) meeting, Katie Ebanks, the coordination officer for the Little Cayman bid, explained that landowners do not have a cause for worry. UNESCO does not have the management authority over the World Heritage sites; therefore, it will not impose restrictions that would impede private property rights.

However, it was implied that there is a need for the whole island to be considered in the bid in order to protect marine life. Ebanks explained: 'It opens up the possibility that this bid is more successful.' She added that the bid can still be adjusted if necessary.

Objection May Slow Down 'Heritage Site' Designation

Proponents of the bid fear objections could slow down the designation process, although the World Heritage Convention does not mention any similar rule that could impede the goal. There are many benefits to having Little Cayman designated as a World Heritage Site. Tourism will increase, which would translate to an economic boom. Marine life will be better protected as there will now be global support with experts helping in its proper maintenance and improvement.

But it also comes with downsides, such as 'overtourism,' overpricing and gentrification of the area. In the same NCC meeting, Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie clarified that there has always been a development plan that landowners follow, whether the designation is given or not.

The same developmental plans and restrictions will be followed. 'The controls will be dependent on what the government and the people are willing to accept,' Ebanks-Petrie said. 'There is a balance to be had here in terms of putting reasonable controls on development and the ability to mitigate impacts to allow development to go ahead in a UNESCO site.'