Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper and son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, has become one of the most talked-about names at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after stepping into the spotlight as Algeria's starting shot-stopper. Born in France, raised across Spain and shaped by one of football's most famous families, Zidane's international choice has drawn widespread attention as fans search for details on Luca Zidane's height, age and father while trying to understand why he is now representing Algeria on the world stage.

Luca Zidane Age, Height and Early Life

Luca Zidane is 28 years old and was born in Marseille, France. He grew up during his father Zinedine Zidane's peak playing years and later managerial career, spending much of his childhood in Spain due to his father's long association with Real Madrid.

He developed as a goalkeeper within the Real Madrid youth system, progressing through one of Europe's most competitive academies. While official listings vary by club registration data, he is widely recorded as standing around 1.83 metres tall (around 6 feet), a profile typical for modern professional goalkeepers.

Search interest in Luca Zidane's height, age and father has surged during the World Cup due to his unexpected international allegiance.

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Why Luca Zidane Represents Algeria

Luca Zidane's decision to play for Algeria stems from his family heritage. His paternal grandparents were born in Algeria, making him eligible under FIFA's nationality rules.

Although born and raised in Europe, Zidane has consistently acknowledged his connection to Algerian culture. He has previously explained that his upbringing included a strong cultural influence from his family background, which played a role in his international decision.

'We've lived in an Algerian culture since we were small,' said Zidane, as cited by The Athletic. 'It's an honor to play for Algeria. The final decision was mine, but I spoke with my family, my parents, my brothers, my grandfather. My father was happy, he knew it was something I wanted to do. To be able to play in a World Cup is a dream for any kid.'

Unlike his father, Zinedine Zidane, who famously led France to World Cup glory, Luca chose to represent a different national side, reflecting a personal interpretation of identity and eligibility rather than footballing legacy.

Club Development and Career Path

Luca Zidane progressed through Real Madrid's academy system, training alongside some of Spain's most promising young talents. He later spent time on loan in Spain's professional leagues to gain senior experience, before continuing his career in European club football.

Although he did not break into Real Madrid's senior team as a first-choice goalkeeper, his development within elite football environments helped shape his technical style and composure under pressure.

His international breakthrough with Algeria came after years of steady club progression, culminating in his senior debut in October.

International Career and World Cup Breakthrough

Zidane's switch to Algeria became official at the senior level when he made his international debut in 2026. He quickly integrated into the squad, featuring in competitive fixtures including the Africa Cup of Nations, where Algeria reached the quarter-finals.

His selection as Algeria's starting goalkeeper at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has placed him under intense global scrutiny, not only because of his performances but also due to the weight of his surname.

Algeria's coaching staff has shown trust in his experience, while his presence has added international visibility to the squad.