Turkey entered their opening Group D fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the slight favourites and left humbled, 2-0 losers to Australia in front of a majority Turkish crowd at BC Place in Vancouver on 13 June 2026. Amid the shock of that defeat, one image kept circulating: a man with a shock of white beard and his entire face painted in black and white, his passion undiminished even as the scoreboard told a cruel story.

The fan whose nickname is Udi Neco is, in full, Necdet Ölçerman. His Instagram account, @udi_neco, lists him as a Beşiktaş Kongre Üyesi, a formal congress member of Beşiktaş JK, and he has amassed 584,000 followers across 1,845 posts. Those numbers have almost certainly grown since his face went global this weekend.

The Man Behind the Paint

Ölçerman lists himself publicly as a Beşiktaş Kongre Üyesi, a formal voting member of Beşiktaş JK's club congress, the Istanbul club founded in 1903 that is one of Turkey's most storied football institutions. Beşiktaş JK, nicknamed the Black Eagles and the Black and Whites, Kara Kartallar and Siyah Beyazlılar in Turkish, is one of the Big Three clubs in the Turkish Süper Lig and the only side to win the league undefeated, in the 1991–92 campaign.

The club's colours are black and white. Udi Neco wears them on his face. He is the Beşiktaş die-hard who turns his face into a black and white masterpiece and follows Turkey across the world. That loyalty is not limited to his club; when Turkey's national team travels, so does Udi Neco, his distinctive look serving as a living standard for the Turkish faithful in the away end.

During UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, Udi Neco became a focal point of Turkish fan culture, travelling to support the national team and becoming the centre of attention among supporters at every venue he attended. TikTok footage from that tournament showed him organising fan moments and engaging with former Beşiktaş legend Ricardo Quaresma, a player he reveres deeply. Ölçerman's Facebook page, which carries his full name, references a visit to Germany in 2026 to support Beşiktaş as Quaresma appeared in the Icon League, describing the meeting as 'indescribable' and an experience of profound pride.

From Istanbul to Vancouver: A Tournament-Long Vigil

Udi Neco is one of the most recognisable faces of Turkish football, known for following the Turkey national team wherever it plays. He has once again travelled across continents to support his country, this time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His distinctive appearance and unwavering loyalty have made him a fan favourite among Turkish supporters, with many seeing him as a living symbol of the dedication the sport demands.

Turkey's World Cup 2026 schedule places them at BC Place in Vancouver on 13 June 2026 against Australia, then at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on 19 June against Paraguay, before closing the group stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on 25 June against the United States. He is expected to attend all three fixtures.

Clad in red and white and carrying the hopes of thousands of Turkish faithful, Neco is ready to cheer his side through every tackle, every chance and every moment of anxiety. The black and white on his face is for Beşiktaş; the red he carries is for Turkey. Both identities sit on him simultaneously, and that duality is precisely what makes him so visually arresting in any crowd.

The 2-0 Defeat That Made Him Famous Worldwide

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The match itself ended in painful fashion for the Turkish contingent inside BC Place. It was Australia who opened the scoring through left winger Nestory Irankunda on a lightning-quick counterattack, with Turkey dominating possession but failing to convert from their 30 attempts at goal. Connor Metcalfe added a second to complete a deserved 2-0 victory for Australia, with Tony Popovic's side defending in a deep 5-4-1 formation throughout.

According to FIFA's official match statistics, Turkey registered 30 total attempts, eight of which were on target, while Australia's goalkeeper faced just nine efforts. Turkey held 57% possession and yet conceded twice. It was the kind of performance that leaves a fanbase searching for answers.

The AC/DC anthem 'Thunderstruck' blasted over the BC Place speakers as the final whistle went, fitting for a result that left the majority Turkish crowd in stunned silence, including, presumably, Udi Neco himself.

What Comes Next for Turkey's Most Recognisable Fan

The loss to Australia leaves Turkey with an immediate must-improve situation in Group D, but Udi Neco's presence at the next two fixtures will continue to generate viral moments regardless of results. His image has now spread across social media far beyond the Turkish-speaking world, pulled in by millions of neutral observers who spotted the striking figure in the stands. Turkey still have Paraguay and the United States to face; Udi Neco will be there for both.

In a World Cup already defined by spectacle, Necdet Ölçerman, Udi Neco, has become one of its most indelible human images, and the tournament has barely started.