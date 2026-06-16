The FIFA World Cup 2026 produced one of its most surprising days yet as several tournament outsiders frustrated some of football's biggest names on Matchday Five, creating a round of results that few predicted before kickoff.

What was expected to be a day of comfortable victories for established powers instead became a showcase for resilience, discipline and belief from nations often overlooked on the global stage, per the NY Times.

The biggest headline came from Atlanta, where Cape Verde stunned reigning European champions Spain by holding them to a historic goalless draw. Meanwhile, Egypt earned a point against Belgium, Saudi Arabia battled Uruguay to a stalemate, and New Zealand matched Iran in an entertaining draw.

Remarkably, every match on the day's schedule ended level, a rarity in World Cup history and a sign that the gap between football's elite and emerging nations continues to shrink.

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Cape Verde's Defensive Masterclass Shocks Spain

Spain entered the match as overwhelming favourites, carrying expectations of a deep tournament run. However, Cape Verde had different plans.

The island nation produced a disciplined defensive display that repeatedly frustrated Spain's attack. Despite dominating possession and creating chances, the European side failed to break through a determined back line that remained organised throughout the contest.

A major factor in the result was veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament so far. The 40-year-old denied Spain on multiple occasions and preserved a clean sheet that earned Cape Verde a historic point against one of football's traditional giants. The draw immediately became one of the tournament's most memorable upsets.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia Refuse to be Overwhelmed

Elsewhere, Egypt demonstrated why reputation alone guarantees nothing at a World Cup. Facing Belgium, one of Europe's most experienced squads, the North African side remained competitive from start to finish.

Belgium eventually found an equaliser after falling behind, but Egypt's organisation and attacking threat ensured they left with a deserved point. The result prevented Belgium from making the start many expected and strengthened Egypt's hopes of advancing from the group stage.

Saudi Arabia also produced a performance that exceeded expectations against Uruguay. The South American nation arrived with greater pedigree and was expected to claim all three points.

Instead, Saudi Arabia matched Uruguay's intensity and tactical discipline. The match finished level after a hard-fought battle that highlighted the progress made by teams outside football's traditional power centres. The result further reinforced the unpredictable nature of the competition.

New Zealand Continues Underdog Charge

The final surprise came in the clash between Iran and New Zealand, a match that delivered four goals and plenty of drama. New Zealand twice took the lead and showed little fear against a nation with considerably more World Cup experience.

Their attacking approach rewarded them with goals and placed significant pressure on Iran throughout the encounter.

As the tournament moves forward, Matchday Five may be remembered as a turning point. The results served as a reminder that rankings, history and reputation offer no guarantees once the World Cup begins. For the underdogs, it was a day of validation.

For the favourites, it was a warning that every point must be earned.