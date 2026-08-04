A Tennessee man who says he was clinically dead for 45 minutes during emergency surgery has described what he believes was an encounter with Jesus and a vision of heaven, adding another widely discussed account to the ongoing debate surrounding near-death experiences.

Mike McKinsey, a construction superintendent from Chattanooga, has shared his story in interviews and on the Round Trip Death podcast, describing an experience he says occurred while surgeons fought to save his life.

His account has attracted significant attention online because of its vivid detail. However, the medical circumstances surrounding his reported death and resuscitation have not been independently verified through publicly available hospital records, and his description of what he experienced cannot be independently confirmed.

Illness Escalated After Family Wedding

According to McKinsey, the ordeal began shortly after attending his son's wedding. He initially believed he was suffering from influenza after developing a fever and struggling to sleep following the rehearsal dinner. As his condition deteriorated, he sought medical attention, where doctors reportedly suspected appendicitis.

McKinsey said a diagnostic examination caused such severe pain that medical staff immediately prepared him for emergency surgery. It was during those moments, before he believed anaesthesia had been administered, that he says his extraordinary experience began.

McKinsey Says He Saw Jesus Before Surgery

Speaking to UNILAD, McKinsey recalled seeing what he believes was Jesus standing inside the operating theatre.

Rather than resembling traditional Western artistic depictions, McKinsey described the figure as having darker skin, short dark-brown facial hair, wavy hair and what he called 'dark greenish-blu'" eyes.

Despite those differences, he said he instantly recognised the figure. 'Even though he looked different, I knew immediately that it was Jesus,' McKinsey said.

According to his account, Jesus approached him, extended a hand and said, 'I want to answer your prayer.' McKinsey said he initially felt confused and believed he may have died before accepting the offered hand.

A Vision of What He Believes Was Heaven

McKinsey said he immediately found himself standing barefoot on exceptionally green grass beneath an intense white light. He described the experience as unusually vivid, claiming he could feel each blade of grass beneath his feet with extraordinary clarity.

As the bright light faded, he said he saw fields of pastel-coloured flowers gently moving despite the apparent absence of wind. Beyond the landscape, he described a vast city partially hidden beneath white mist.

According to McKinsey, golden domes, white steeples and rooftops emerged above the clouds, while a mountain covered in carefully shaped trees stood in the distance.

He also recalled a colourful sky filled with shades of red, orange, purple and blue despite there being no visible sun. One of the details that has drawn particular attention was his description of what appeared to be an enormous pearl suspended in the distance.

The Man Who Died for 45 Minutes Returned to ICU

McKinsey told the Round Trip Death podcast that the experience continued when he noticed what he described as tubes of light travelling across the sky.

He said one of those lights struck him in the forehead, producing an overwhelming sensation of warmth, peace and love before the lights resembled fireworks. Moments later, he said he found himself back in the intensive care unit.

For McKinsey, the transition felt instantaneous. One moment he believed he was standing in what he interpreted as heaven. The next, he was awake in a hospital bed recovering from surgery.

Near-Death Experiences Remain a Subject of Scientific Study

McKinsey's account shares many characteristics commonly reported in near-death experiences (NDEs), a phenomenon that has been documented for decades by researchers studying people who survive cardiac arrest and other life-threatening medical emergencies.

Studies have identified recurring themes including feelings of peace, heightened awareness, encounters with bright light, sensations of leaving the body and experiences interpreted as meetings with deceased relatives or religious figures.

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A 2023 systematic review examining near-death experiences found that many participants reported vivid sensory perception and profound emotional experiences, although researchers emphasised that such accounts remain subjective and do not constitute scientific evidence of an afterlife.

Scientists continue to investigate several possible explanations, including changes in brain activity during periods of reduced oxygen supply, altered neurotransmitter activity and the effects of severe physiological stress.

None of those theories fully explains every reported experience, and there is currently no scientific consensus regarding the underlying cause of near-death experiences.

Faith and Personal Interpretation

For McKinsey, however, the experience was not simply a neurological event. He has consistently described it as a genuine encounter with Jesus and a glimpse of heaven that fundamentally changed his understanding of life and death.

Others who report near-death experiences often interpret them through the lens of their own religious, cultural or personal beliefs, with descriptions varying considerably between individuals.

Because McKinsey's account relies entirely on his personal recollection, it cannot be independently verified. Even so, stories like his continue to attract widespread interest because they sit at the intersection of medicine, spirituality and one of humanity's oldest questions: what, if anything, happens after death.