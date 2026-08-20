American TV personality and author Meghan McCain is not surprised that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going back to the UK. In a post on X, the daughter of the late senator John McCain, said: 'One thing about Americans is we can see through bullshit and we don't like entitled grifters. They could never hack it here and truly no one gives a shit about D-list royals.'

McCain was reacting to reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going back to the UK. The couple has been living in California since 2020, when they announced that they were stepping back from royal duties. Reports suggest they will spend more time in Britain, though not as working royals.

McCain's Ongoing Criticism of the Sussexes

'Good luck to our friends in the UK; they're your problem now,' McCain added. This is not the first time she criticised the couple, making them a recurring subject of her commentary. In April, McCain said the royal couple should just go back to the UK because of waning popularity in the US.

One thing about Americans is we can see through bullshit and we don’t like entitled grifters. They could never hack it here and truly no one gives a shit about d list royals.



Good luck to our friends in the UK, they’re your problem now. https://t.co/lEOIxcI1M9 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 19, 2026

During an April episode of her weekly podcast, 'Citizen McCain,' she noted that the couple was absent from public affairs, suggesting they were losing their relevance. 'Harry and Meghan were snubbed,' said McCain. 'They are obviously nowhere to be found, despite the fact that he claims to love America, be an American. Right now, we would like to send him back.'

McCain has also taken aim when the couple are in the spotlight. In July 2022, Prince Harry delivered a keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day. McCain described his appearance as audacious.

'I was actually just really shocked at the audacity of Prince Harry,' McCain said. 'He is a guest in this country. He is someone that has not been universally beloved. He is not universally liked. He is very controversial.'

Read more Meghan Markle Reportedly Left With 'Bad Taste' Because Prince Harry Is 'Not Defending Her' Meghan Markle Reportedly Left With 'Bad Taste' Because Prince Harry Is 'Not Defending Her'

Diana and Mandela Connections

While Harry himself did not have a friendship with the late South African president, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and mother Princess Diana have links to Mandela. The Queen and revolutionary leader were said to be on a first-name basis, while Princess Diana and Mandela met in Cape Town in 1997 to discuss humanitarian work.

Harry was chosen as keynote speaker by South Africa's Permanent Mission to the United Nations because of his global advocacies, including HIV/AIDS activism, something the prince shares with his late mother. McCain, however, dismissed his role: 'He's not a politician... No one cares what he has to say. I found it really offensive.'

Criticism of Meghan's Netflix Series

The former 'The View' host also slammed Meghan's Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan' for being tone deaf. 'Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy, what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored. All of this, even in the trailer, is highly curated, produced and out of touch,' McCain said of the show.

The series features Meghan sharing cooking, decorating, homemaking and hosting tips as she invites a friend or two over in her home. While McCain dismissed it as contrived, the show has generated viral moments including a one-pot pasta recipe, floral ice cubes and beautifully arranged crudites.