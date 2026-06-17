Meghan Markle is reportedly set to return to the UK with Prince Harry and their two children in July, joining him for Invictus Games events in Birmingham for the first time in four years.

The move would mark the Sussexes' first family visit to Britain since 2022, but the claim remains conditional on security arrangements and has not been officially confirmed.

Harry has spent years arguing that he cannot safely bring Meghan and the children back to Britain without stronger protection, and that security fight has sat at the heart of almost every speculation about a family reunion.

In 2023, he wrote in a High Court witness statement that the UK is 'my home' and 'central to the heritage of my children,' while also saying he could not put his wife in danger if they were not safe on British soil.

Meghan Markle And The July UK Trip

The latest reporting suggests that Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could accompany Harry to the UK next month, with the Duke expected to attend the 'One Year To Go' events for the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Meghan has not been to the UK since the Queen's funeral events in September 2022, while Archie and Lilibet have only returned once, for the Platinum Jubilee that year.

Meghan 'to return to the UK in weeks' with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet pic.twitter.com/X5CSoikWG4 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 17, 2026

The detail that has set tongues wagging is the idea that this may finally be the first time the couple's children are brought back to Britain without a full-blown security crisis overshadowing the trip.

One source told News.com.au that Harry wanted to introduce the children to his wider family and show them where he grew up, and said he had felt a 'great sadness' about not being able to do so earlier because of security concerns. It is the sort of line that lands heavily, because it turns a royal scheduling note into something much more personal.

The reports also point to a possible change in the practical conditions around the visit. A source cited by The Sun said those 'conditions' had now been met for a safe return, although no further details were confirmed. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Meghan Markle And The Security Question

The news came after months of speculation that Harry's legal and security position could open the door to a family visit. In January, reports said he was close to regaining a level of UK protection that might make a trip with Meghan and the children possible, though the situation remained tied up in official assessments and legal arguments.

The Sussexes' absence from Britain has never really been about diary clashes or family politics alone. It has been about risk, state protection and the very plain question of whether Harry believes it is safe to bring his wife and children into the country.

Meghan Markle will return to the UK for the first time in almost four years as she joins Prince Harry on his upcoming trip alongside their two children.https://t.co/GLEWpRfe3A — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 17, 2026

Since stepping back as senior royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan lost their automatic taxpayer-funded police protection, and he has spent years trying to challenge that arrangement.

Harry himself made his position painfully clear in a BBC interview in September 2025, saying he 'couldn't see a world' in which he brought Meghan and the children back to the UK and claiming he was the victim of an 'establishment stitch-up.'

That is a pretty stark thing to say about the country he still calls home. It also explains why even a reported summer visit now feels like a small diplomatic earthquake.

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Meghan Markle And The Family Reunion Angle

The family angle is the part that gives this story its emotional pull. Archie was born in the UK in 2019, Lilibet in California in 2021, and, Lilibet's 2022 trip was the only known time she met King Charles in person.

Harry also last saw his father last September during a brief reunion at Clarence House, which underlines how limited direct contact has become.

That is what makes any fresh visit so loaded. It would not just be a Sussex trip, or another Invictus appearance, but a rare chance for the family to be seen on British soil together again.

BREAKING: Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to join Prince Harry in UK for first time in four yearshttps://t.co/YpehMGTUYC — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 17, 2026

Royal commentator Matt Wilkinson recently said on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast that Meghan's appearance at the Invictus year-out event would be a sign that the security issue had been resolved.

'If Meghan comes to the UK, then you can guarantee that they've won their security deal,' he said, adding that people would likely have to wait until summer to know for sure.

For now, the picture is still partial, the claims still unconfirmed, and the whole thing still hangs on a set of conditions that nobody outside the negotiations seems able to spell out in public.