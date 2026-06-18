Prince Harry is reportedly planning to return to Britain with Meghan Markle and their two children for the first time in four years, in a visit expected to coincide with promotional events for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Behind the scenes, however, insiders claim Meghan is increasingly anxious that time with the Royal Family could reopen old wounds and even risk relatives trying to turn Harry against her.

Despite the happy news of a family visit, Meghan is said to be feeling rising stress as long‑running tensions and complicated royal dynamics threaten to resurface.

Meghan Markle 'On Edge' Over Sussex Family's High‑Stakes UK Return

Meghan and Prince Harry are expected to travel to Britain next month with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, marking the youngsters' first visit to the UK in four years. The trip is expected to coincide with promotional events for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham and could potentially open the door to a reunion with King Charles.

ITV NEWS!!!!!

They say Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are coming to the Uk in July 26 for Invictus Games events and bringing Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana because they’ve been assured they will have adequate protection.



Therefore I… pic.twitter.com/tBbZYgxBGY — Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) June 17, 2026

While Prince Harry is reportedly excited about bringing his children back to his homeland, sources claim Meghan has mixed feelings about the journey. Insiders shared that the Duchess of Sussex is particularly concerned about the emotional impact the visit could have on her husband, who has publicly acknowledged feelings of homesickness and sadness over his fractured relationship with the Royal Family.

Does Meghan Markle Have Reason To Be Worried About The UK Trip?

The upcoming visit would be Meghan's first trip to Britain since September 2022, when she attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II alongside Harry and other members of the Royal Family. Since then, the Duchess has remained in California while Harry has made several solo visits to the UK for charity engagements, legal proceedings and family matters.

According to reports, Meghan's biggest concern centres on the possibility that Harry's return to Britain could reignite unresolved emotions about his former life. Insiders claim she worries some people in royal circles may attempt to drive a wedge between the couple or encourage Harry to reconnect more deeply with his former royal world.

One insider shares that Meghan believes that UK netizens, as well as the royal family 'want to poison Harry against her and she's very aware that he has been dealing with a bad case of homesickness for a while now.' They added that the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly feeling like there will be 'no end of stress' during the upcoming trip.

BREAKING: Prince Harry is to bring his wife and children to the UK in July for an Invictus Games event.



GB News’ Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker reports. pic.twitter.com/vFWGq5gRi4 — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 17, 2026

Interestingly, the trip also comes at a sensitive time for Harry's relationship with King Charles. Reports suggest the Duke is eager for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their grandfather, whom they have seen very little of since the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California. Harry has reportedly expressed concern that his children may never have the opportunity to develop a meaningful relationship with the King if the family remains separated.

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Adding to the pressure are longstanding security concerns. Harry has repeatedly stated that he was reluctant to bring Meghan and the children back to Britain after losing taxpayer-funded police protection when the couple ceased being working royals. Recent reports indicate he has received reassurances regarding security arrangements, helping pave the way for the family's return.

Whether the visit ultimately leads to a reunion with King Charles remains uncertain. No official meeting has been confirmed, though several reports suggest Harry hopes the trip could help repair family ties and allow his children to reconnect with their British heritage.

For Meghan, however, the journey appears to represent far more than a routine family visit. As speculation continues over royal reconciliation, security and the future of Harry's relationship with his relatives, insiders claim the Duchess is bracing for what could be one of the most emotionally charged trips the Sussexes have undertaken since leaving royal life behind.