Eight Apache helicopter pilots have been grounded and placed under investigation after taking part in an unprecedented Fourth of July flypast along South Carolina's coastline, with military officials yet to explain why a single complaint resulted in all eight pilots being removed from flying duties.

The pilots, all members of the South Carolina Army National Guard's Alpha Company, were suspended from flight status after landing on Saturday, 4 July. The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) has not disclosed when the complaint was received, who lodged it, how it was submitted or what it alleged, leaving the reason behind the investigation a mystery.

The helicopters flew from Cherry Grove to Beaufort during the annual Salute From the Shore event, an Independence Day tradition that honours US service members and veterans with military flypasts along South Carolina's coast. This year's display marked the first appearance by Apache attack helicopters.

Although the aircraft made low passes along the shoreline, the SCNG has not alleged that the crews breached any aviation rules. Helicopters are permitted to operate at lower altitudes than fixed-wing aircraft under approved flight plans, and officials have not suggested the pilots violated altitude restrictions, deviated from their authorised route or conducted any unsafe manoeuvres.

Update: Salute from the Shore Flyover review:



To clarify, the temporary flight suspension for our Apache pilots is a routine, non-punitive safety measure - not a disciplinary action. These Soldiers remain in good standing with the SCNG and continue daily duties on the ground.… pic.twitter.com/RUX9zqs6Wr — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) July 9, 2026

Instead, the Guard has confirmed only that an internal review is under way. It has not said whether the complaint concerns the helicopters' altitude, flight path, proximity to spectators, noise levels or another aspect of the display.

Explanation From South Carolina National Guard Still Pending

As of publication, the SCNG has not explained why the pilots were removed from flying duties.

Read more 'In Your Face': Unstoppable UFOs Force F-22 Jets to Relocate as Pentagon Admits Airspace Control Failure 'In Your Face': Unstoppable UFOs Force F-22 Jets to Relocate as Pentagon Admits Airspace Control Failure

The Guard said officials are reviewing the pilots' flight profile as part of what it described as a routine, non-punitive safety review rather than disciplinary action.

However, it has not explained what prompted the review, whether temporarily removing pilots from flight status is standard procedure, or whether investigators have identified any evidence that the crews breached approved operating procedures.

'These Soldiers remain in good standing with the [South Carolina National Guard] and continue daily duties on the ground,' the SCNG said in a statement posted on its official social media account. 'Safety is our priority.'

The Guard has also not disclosed who is conducting the review, whether the complaint came from a member of the public, an event organiser, local authorities or military personnel, or whether the Federal Aviation Administration or any other agency is involved. It has likewise not said whether similar complaints have previously resulted in pilots being grounded.

The lack of an official explanation has fuelled criticism from Republican lawmakers, who argue there is no public evidence that the pilots acted improperly.

Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) said the aviators should be commended rather than suspended.

'It is shameful that a frivolous complaint turned into a suspension for these brave pilots after putting on one of the best Salutes From the Shore in history,' Fry said.

Republican state Rep. Tim McGinnis also questioned the decision and called for the immediate reinstatement of the pilots.

'These pilots helped thousands along our shores celebrate our country and the greatest fighting force in the world,' McGinnis said. 'They need to be reinstated and allowed to fly immediately to maintain constant readiness.'

McGinnis said he had requested an explanation from both the South Carolina National Guard and the Governor's office but had not received a response as of publication.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also weighed in.

🔥 HELL YES! War Secretary Pete Hegseth confirms he will PERSONALLY intervene in the suspension of the American Apache gunship pilots who did an EPIC flyover in SC



THANK YOU, @PeteHegseth, and thank you to @mattvanswol for sounding the alarm on this.



GOD BLESS THESE PATRIOTS!… pic.twitter.com/ITMtF710eh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 10, 2026

'We'll fix this,' Hegseth wrote in a social media post. 'Carry on, Patriots.'

However, any direct intervention by Hegseth may be limited. Unless federalised, National Guard units remain under the authority of their state governor, meaning the SCNG's internal review would ordinarily remain a state matter.

Review Continues as Mystery Persists

Capt. Kyle Wise, speaking on behalf of the unit, said the crews completed all required planning and safety checks before the flypast and carried out the mission in accordance with their training and approved procedures.

Videos shared widely online show the Apache helicopters making several low passes along the coast, but the SCNG has not identified any specific manoeuvre under review or indicated that the publicly available footage shows evidence of unsafe flying.

Nor has the Guard said how long the review will take, what findings must be be reached before the pilots can return to flying duties, or whether the investigation has uncovered any safety concerns.

Until officials provide further details, the central question remains unanswered: why a complaint whose nature has not been disclosed led to eight Apache pilots being grounded despite no public allegation that they breached flight rules or compromised public safety. As long as the Guard withholds those details, the unexplained suspension is likely to remain the biggest story rather than the flypast itself.