New developments in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case have emerged as a tipster claimed to have seen the missing woman alive in Sonora, Mexico. The tipster, who has been offering information on the case for months, sent a second note specifying the location, contradicting an earlier message in which they stated that Nancy Guthrie was dead.

The notes were sent to TMZ shortly after Savannah Guthrie returned to TODAY, drawing renewed media attention to the unresolved case. The tipster has continued to demand Bitcoin in exchange for details, offering to 'deliver them on a silver platter' if their conditions are met.

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Timeline of Tipster Communication

The tipster first reached out in February, shortly after Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, approximately 70 miles from the Mexican border. Their initial note demanded one Bitcoin for information that could lead to the kidnappers' capture.

The second note, received weeks later, included a specific claim that Nancy Guthrie had been seen in Sonora, a large Mexican state bordering Arizona and parts of New Mexico. Despite this alleged sighting, the tipster reiterated their previous statement suggesting that Nancy is no longer alive.

Authorities have yet to confirm the veracity of the notes. The FBI received the first note, but no Bitcoin payment has been made to the tipster's account, which indicates that officials are treating the messages with caution.

Background on Nancy Guthrie's Abduction

Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson home on 1 February. The case has attracted significant attention due to the circumstances of her disappearance and the persistence of the tipster's communications.

Media outlets, including TMZ, have been the primary channels for the tipster's messages, highlighting both the public interest in the case and the unusual method of contact.

The tipster has stated that they have been outside the United States for more than five years and have no direct involvement in the abduction.

Their messages emphasise that they are seeking compensation only for information they claim could lead to an arrest, with half of the Bitcoin requested upfront and the remainder after a public apprehension.

Conflicting Information Creates Challenges

The contradiction between the tipster's claims has complicated the investigation. On one hand, they assert a potential sighting of Nancy Guthrie in Mexico. On the other hand, they continue to maintain that she is deceased.

The notes include statements that convey frustration with authorities. One passage, as reported by TMZ, reads, 'It is unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of February for a Bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam. Arrogance at its finest.'

This conflicting information has heightened media scrutiny, as investigators must balance the possibility of credible leads against the risks of misinformation.

Cross-Border and Legal Considerations

Sonora's proximity to the United States complicates potential law enforcement actions, as cross-border investigations require coordination with Mexican authorities.

The use of Bitcoin as a potential ransom or exchange mechanism further adds layers of complexity for officials tracking the tipster.

Authorities have yet to provide public updates on whether any leads from the tipster's notes have produced actionable information. The case remains open and continues to attract attention due to the ongoing mystery surrounding Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts and the unusual circumstances of the tipster's claims.