The mystery surrounding missing Tucson resident Nancy Guthrie has taken another unexpected turn after reports emerged that lights were recently seen switched on inside her Catalina Hills property.

The development has fuelled fresh speculation online as investigators continue to search for answers more than five months after the 84-year-old vanished. Authorities have also installed live feed from the front of Nancy Guthrie's home.

The case, which has attracted national attention due to Nancy being the mother of television journalist Savannah Guthrie, remains officially classified as a missing person investigation with authorities continuing to explore the possibility that she was abducted.

Latest Developments in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation

The latest theory emerged after Tucson resident Lauren Serpa claimed she observed lights illuminated in both the main house and guesthouse during the early hours of the morning.

According to Serpa, she drove past the property at around 4 a.m. to leave a letter connected to a memorial that had previously been placed outside the home. She later stated on social media that the lights appeared to be on in multiple parts of the property. She also claimed that a flower memorial dedicated to Nancy had disappeared.

The reports quickly spread online, prompting questions about whether someone had recently accessed the home. However, authorities have not publicly commented on the claims, and there is currently no evidence linking the lights to Nancy's disappearance.

Meanwhile, another development has attracted significant attention. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer suggested the case could potentially fit the pattern of what security experts describe as a 'wrench attack by proxy' — a crime in which criminals target relatives of wealthy individuals in an attempt to obtain money or digital assets.

The theory gained traction after blockchain security company CertiK referenced Nancy's case in a discussion about high-profile ransom-related incidents. Investigators have not publicly endorsed the theory, but it has become one of the most widely discussed possibilities among online observers.

All Evidence on Nancy Guthrie Case Collected So Far

Authorities have accumulated a substantial amount of evidence since Nancy disappeared.

Among the key pieces of evidence are blood samples discovered on the porch of her home and in nearby areas of the street. Investigators have also gathered surveillance footage from numerous cameras in the neighbourhood and surrounding locations.

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Data recovered from a mobile application connected to Nancy's pacemaker has also played an important role. Investigators previously revealed that activity associated with the device abruptly stopped at approximately 2:28 a.m. on the day she vanished.

Other evidence includes a strand of hair recovered inside the property, signs of forced entry, and footage from Nancy's doorbell camera showing a masked individual carrying a black backpack while tampering with the device.

Human remains were also recovered in the wider search area, although authorities have not publicly indicated that they are connected to Nancy's disappearance.

What The Lights Mystery Could Mean

At present, the 'lights on' theory remains exactly that — a theory.

Investigators have not confirmed that anyone was inside the property, nor have they suggested the reports are linked to the case. Possible explanations range from authorised access by property managers or investigators to automatic lighting systems or unrelated activity.

The FBI continues to offer a $100,000 (£74,819.50) reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery, while local police have urged the public to remain cautious about rumours, scams and unverified claims circulating online.

As for the wrench attack theory, neither the FBI nor the Pima County Sheriff's Department has formally adopted the explanation. Nevertheless, it remains one of several possibilities being discussed as investigators work to determine what happened to Nancy Guthrie.

For now, the lights seen inside the Tucson home have added another layer of intrigue to a case that remains unsolved, with many of the biggest questions still unanswered.