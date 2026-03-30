Former FBI special agent Stuart Kaplan has publicly questioned key elements of the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, during a televised discussion in the United States on Thursday, 26 March.

Kaplan, who previously worked on cases including TWA Flight 800 and the 9/11 investigation, appeared on Fox News programme Jesse Watters Primetime to outline why, in his view, the inquiry into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance currently presents 'more questions than answers'.

He argued that both law enforcement and the Guthrie family have released fragments of information that do not entirely align and may be complicating the search for the 84-year-old.

Ex-FBI Agent Flags 'Odd' Details In Savannah Guthrie's Account

During the segment, host Jesse Watters pressed Kaplan on whether mistakes might have been made early on, highlighting what he described as 'vague' public statements from the FBI and other authorities. Kaplan went further, suggesting that some of the most striking details about the night Nancy disappeared appear to have come not from officials but from Savannah Guthrie herself.

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Savannah recently gave her first formal interview about the case on Today, sitting down with colleague Hoda Kotb to appeal for her mother's safe return and speak of her family's 'agony'.

In that interview, Savannah said she believed two of the ransom notes received by the family were not hoaxes and appeared to refer consistently to a single kidnapper rather than multiple suspects.

Kaplan told Jesse Watters Primetime that her choice of words set off alarm bells for him. He suggested that Savannah's confidence that at least two of the notes were real, and her apparent focus on 'one person' rather than a group, implied she had knowledge of specific elements inside those notes that had not been fully shared with the public.

In his view, that indicates law enforcement may be holding back granular details that could prove critical to understanding both motive and method.

He also questioned a now widely repeated description of Nancy leaving her home 'in her pyjamas, with no shoes'.

Kaplan said Savannah's ability to state these details so precisely raised an obvious question in his mind, 'How did Savannah Guthrie know that at the time her mother left the house, she was clothed in her pyjamas without her shoes on?'

From his perspective, either officers had access to additional footage or evidence that has not been disclosed, or there are other undisclosed conversations that explain how the family came by that information.

He added that Nancy was said to have only one pair of shoes in the house, and asked how anyone could be certain she was barefoot when she left, calling it a 'very specific material fact' that made him pause.

Ransom Notes, Open Doors And A 'Fractured' Investigation

The former agent has also been sceptical of ransom being the true motive. Kaplan described an 84-year-old woman with physical limitations as an unlikely target for a professional kidnap-for-ransom plot, saying there was 'nothing that would have been consistent at the very onset to believe that Nancy Guthrie was the target of a kidnapping for ransom'.

The investigation has grown more tangled as new physical details have come to light. Watters noted that it was only recently revealed that the back door of Nancy's home had been found propped open, contradicting earlier accounts focusing on the front door, where blood droplets were discovered.

Kaplan admitted he had no answer for why the information about the back door is surfacing now, reinforcing his view that the case is fragmented and potentially, as he previously put it, 'fractured'.

He has warned that the combination of masked suspects, disputed ransom notes and staggered disclosures could make the investigation harder to sustain over time.

Kaplan To Savannah Guthrie's TV Interview: 'Might Have Hurt'

Perhaps the most uncomfortable part of Kaplan's commentary relates directly to Savannah Guthrie's decision to speak so openly on national television. He suggested that her Today interview 'might have hurt' the investigation rather than helped it.

'This interview, I don't think, helped their investigation; in fact, it might have hurt their credibility because there are just things that quite frankly don't add up, and statistically, these cases generally lead back to someone who's within that inner circle,' he said.

'I do believe that less is more because the more information you let out to the general public, it gives that person an opportunity to back track and cover their tracks,' he added.

Kaplan also referenced Savannah's statement that she had heard her mother 'begging for mercy', but questioned how she had heard it.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February. Since then, the case has drawn intense attention not only because of her daughter's high profile, but also due to a series of unusual details that have surfaced in stages rather than in a clear, linear narrative.

Investigators have acknowledged the existence of ransom notes demanding $6 million in Bitcoin, yet they have not confirmed whether those notes are genuine or provided any 'proof of life'. They have been open about withholding some information on the grounds that releasing it would be 'neglectful' or 'irresponsible'.