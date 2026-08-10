Ben Jones, the actor best known for playing mechanic Cooter Davenport in The Dukes of Hazzard, has died aged 84.

His longtime wife, Alma Viator, said Jones suffered a 'massive heart attack' at home on Sunday, 9 August, while sitting in his favourite chair and waiting for an Atlanta Braves game.

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor Ben Jones dead at 84 https://t.co/88uMSTaOpz pic.twitter.com/9ytbEtCfb1 — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2026

'I lost the love of my life today,' Viator wrote in a Facebook post. 'He was home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees. Ben had the most amazing rich life.'

Jones' death brings to an end a career that took him from Hollywood to the US Congress, before ultimately returning him to the character that made him a household name.

The Heart Attack That Claimed Ben Jones

Viator confirmed that Jones died from a 'massive heart attack'. She did not provide further details about his medical condition or whether he had experienced any earlier health problems.

Her tribute painted a picture of a quiet final moment for an actor whose best-known character was almost always caught up in the chaos of Hazzard County.

'He loved and was loved by so many,' Viator wrote. 'He will be missed. I loved him so so much.'

Read more Ben Jones Dies at 84: Quick Facts About 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Cooter's Net Worth, Career, Wife and Cause of Death Ben Jones Dies at 84: Quick Facts About 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Cooter's Net Worth, Career, Wife and Cause of Death

The circumstances of his death were strikingly ordinary. Jones was at home, resting in his favourite chair and waiting for baseball when he suffered the heart attack.

Cooter Davenport Made Him A Star

Jones played 'Crazy' Cooter Davenport in The Dukes of Hazzard, which ran from 1979 to 1985.

Cooter was the friendly mechanic and garage owner who regularly helped Bo and Luke Duke, becoming one of the show's most recognisable supporting characters. His workshop also provided a recurring setting for the series' mix of car chases, family loyalty and small-town Southern life.

Jones appeared in almost every episode of the original series and later reprised the character in the television films The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! in 1997 and The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood in 2000.

The role remained closely associated with Jones long after the original programme ended. He was later replaced by David Koechner in the 2005 theatrical film and Joel Moore in the 2007 direct-to-video prequel The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning.

But Jones' career had begun years before he arrived in Hazzard County.

From Hollywood to Congress

Jones grew up in a railroad shack near Portsmouth, Virginia, and began acting in his mid-20s.

His early credits included Killer's Three and Together for Days, followed by appearances in films including The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings and Smokey and the Bandit.

He also appeared in Moonrunners, the 1975 action comedy that is widely regarded as a precursor to The Dukes of Hazzard.

His biggest career detour, however, came when he entered politics.

Jones was elected as a Democratic member of Congress representing Georgia and served from 1989 until 1993. After leaving office, he ran against Republican Newt Gingrich.

Jones subsequently filed an ethics complaint against Gingrich alleging financial impropriety. The controversy contributed to Gingrich's eventual resignation as Speaker of the House, although an IRS investigation later cleared him of criminal wrongdoing.

Jones continued acting after leaving Congress, including a role in the 1998 political comedy Primary Colors, which starred John Travolta, Emma Thompson, Billy Bob Thornton and Kathy Bates.

Cooter's Place Kept the Legacy Alive

Jones and Viator eventually turned Cooter Davenport into more than a television character.

The couple opened Cooter's Place, a Dukes of Hazzard-themed museum and tourist attraction, with locations in Nashville, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Luray, Virginia.

The attractions became gathering places for fans of the series, featuring memorabilia and celebrating the cars, characters and Southern culture that helped make the show a television phenomenon.

For Jones, Cooter remained a major part of his public identity decades after the series ended.

Away from the spotlight, Jones and Viator also shared a home, log cabin and farm in Rappahannock County, Virginia, as well as two children.

His career ultimately crossed three very different worlds — entertainment, politics and the fan culture surrounding one of television's most enduring shows.

But for generations of viewers, Ben Jones will be remembered most simply as Cooter: the grease-stained mechanic behind the garage counter, ready to help the Duke boys get their car back on the road.