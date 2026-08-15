For generations, marriage and children were viewed as milestones of adulthood. Today, however, more women are reaching their 30s without either, and while attitudes have evolved, many say the social pressure has not.

The experience has often been described as the 'Bridget Jones effect', inspired by Helen Fielding's fictional heroine whose anxieties about being single resonated with millions of women.

Psychologists note that romantic films and television often portray finding a partner as the ultimate happy ending, while a study published in Psychology of Popular Media Culture found that greater exposure to romantic media was associated with a higher fear of being single among single women, although the effect was relatively modest.

For some, those pressures can become overwhelming. In severe cases, the fear of remaining unmarried is known as anuptaphobia, a recognised anxiety disorder. For many women, however, the greatest pressure comes not from themselves but from family, friends and society.

The following testimonies are from women in their 30s. Some names have been changed.

Feeling Left Behind

Harriet, a doctor, said she often felt there was greater stigma attached to being single than to being in a relationship.

'I think there is more stigma if you are single than if you are dating. I think I feel differently since being in a relationship,' she said.

Before meeting her partner, Harriet admitted she worried she might never have children and had even begun researching adoption.

'I've definitely felt anxious that I wouldn't have the opportunities because of the decisions I'd made. For a long time I thought I wouldn't meet anyone, and I know it's something my family worried about.'

She also recalled feeling like she was treated differently at family gatherings.

'I often felt like I was still seen as a student, not an adult, because I didn't have a plus one or children.'

Choosing a Different Path

For Leanne, a food technology teacher, getting older brought greater confidence in making decisions that suited her own life rather than meeting social expectations.

'I do feel like everyone is tricked into thinking marriage, kids and a mortgage are the done thing,' she said.

Although she once hoped to have children, changing circumstances have altered her plans.

'I have hobbies now and I don't think my health would allow it. We've talked about fostering in the future because there are so many children who could use the love and support.'

Leanne said the pressure she felt in her twenties gradually eased.

'I became happier to make my own decisions, not just do what I thought I should.'

Not Everyone Measures Success the Same Way

Emma, a data manager, said she has never judged her own life against other people's milestones.

'I genuinely have never measured my own value against somebody else's milestone.'

She believes attitudes towards single people vary depending on culture and family background.

'I don't feel there's any stigma around it for me. I'll be 37 next month and I've only just moved from "absolutely not" about having children to "maybe I'm on the fence".'

For Zoe, a trainee nurse, the experience has been different.

'Most people where I live have children in their early twenties, so I've always been the anomaly.'

She said people are often surprised when she tells them she does not have children.

'If it didn't happen for me with someone, I would do it on my own, and I'm pleasantly surprised how supportive people and friends are of that.'

Living Life on Your Own Terms

Jenny, a procurement officer, said assumptions about marriage and motherhood remain common.

'I bought my house on my own and everyone assumes I'm married. People assume I have children when I don't.'

After a difficult previous relationship, she said she enjoys living independently, even though she is now in a relationship.

'We live separately and have our own space, which we're both happy with.'

Melissa, a writer, said she has largely made peace with whatever the future brings.

'I don't feel pressured because I decided a long time ago that I would accept whatever happens. But my decision about children depends on whether I find the right person to raise them with.'

For Lily, another writer, social media can sometimes amplify feelings of being left behind.

'I hate filling out forms. It's as though I have failed at life.'

She added that seeing friends announce engagements, pregnancies and new homes online can be painful.

'I know social media only shows the picture-perfect moments, but I still feel an ache with every announcement, especially pregnancies.'

A Changing Picture of Adulthood

The women's experiences reflect wider demographic shifts across England and Wales. According to the Office for National Statistics, more than 28.9 million people identified as single in the 2022 Census. Around 28% of people aged 20 to 34 live with their parents, while 25% of men and 17% of women aged between 30 and 49 are single.

Experts say attitudes towards marriage and singlehood are changing, but cultural expectations remain deeply ingrained. While more people are choosing to delay marriage or remain single, romantic films, television and even social media can still reinforce the idea that finding a partner is the ultimate measure of success.

The women interviewed for this article tell a different story. Some still hope to marry or have children, others have embraced alternatives such as fostering or single parenthood, while some are content without either. Their experiences suggest there is no single timeline for adulthood, and that fulfilment increasingly comes from defining success on their own terms rather than following society's expectations.