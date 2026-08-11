A conservative activist standing behind Donald Trump during a controversial Oval Office vaccine announcement has unexpectedly become the star of a viral social media storm, with viewers mocking her repeated nodding and dubbing her 'AI Bobblehead Barbie'.

Jayme Franklin, a prominent conservative media figure and founder of The Conservateur, appeared alongside Trump, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other officials as the president signed an executive order calling for major changes to childhood vaccine recommendations.

Who Is Jayme Franklin

Franklin is not a random attendee with no political background. She is the founder and CEO of The Conservateur, a conservative media and lifestyle brand aimed particularly at young women. The publication describes itself as a platform for conservative culture, politics, fashion and traditional values.

She also has previous experience inside Trump's political operation. According to her biography, Franklin worked on Trump's 2020 campaign before serving in the first Trump administration as director of correspondence. She has also worked with Fox News and previously held an internship in the US Senate.

That background helps explain why her appearance at the White House event attracted attention beyond the vaccine announcement itself.

Franklin has also developed a public profile as a conservative commentator. She has appeared on Fox News and built The Conservateur into a recognisable brand within the modern conservative movement.

Her Nodding Turns Into a Social Media Meme

As Trump delivered remarks about his administration's approach to childhood vaccines, cameras repeatedly captured Franklin standing behind him.

Viewers noticed her frequently nodding along, turning an otherwise formal presidential signing ceremony into an unexpected source of internet comedy.

Who was this woman nodding at Donald Trump’s anti-vaxx presser in the Oval Office today? pic.twitter.com/yDHrFQ5xxU — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) August 11, 2026

'This woman is a cyborg. Stock your bunker. You've been warned,' one critic wrote.

Another posted: 'Trump bot stepford wife achievement unlocked.'

Some commenters compared her appearance to an artificial intelligence generated character, while others described her as a mannequin or robot. The jokes were aimed at her appearance and repeated movements rather than any verified claim that she was literally acting under instructions.

There is no evidence that Franklin is an artificial intelligence system or a robot. The 'AI' and 'robot' descriptions are plainly part of the online mockery surrounding the footage.

Trump's Vaccine Order Sparks the Bigger Controversy

Trump signed an executive order on 10 August calling for a significant overhaul of childhood vaccine recommendations.

Among other changes, the order promotes giving childhood vaccinations at separate appointments where feasible and calls for the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to be divided into three separate shots.

The order also pushes a reduced list of universally-recommended childhood vaccinations, with several others placed into categories involving high-risk children or shared decision-making between doctors and families.

Trump has repeatedly promoted the debunked idea that childhood vaccines could be connected to autism. Scientific research and the medical consensus have found no causal link between vaccines and autism.

Medical organisations have therefore reacted sharply to the administration's approach. The American Academy of Pediatrics has warned that spacing vaccines across more appointments could create confusion and increase the risk that children remain unprotected because they fail to return for subsequent doses.