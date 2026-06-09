President Donald Trump's appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals sparked fresh scrutiny on Monday night after a viral video appeared to show him briefly nodding off courtside, while new photographs once again highlighted bruising on his right hand.

A video circulating on social media shows Trump seated at Madison Square Garden with his eyes closed and his hands resting in his lap. His head appears to droop for roughly 45 seconds before he opens his eyes and looks back towards the court. The clip quickly became one of the night's most talked-about moments online.

If you're going to claim President Trump is sleeping, then you also need to say Knicks owner James Dolan is sleeping too.



Notice how Kai Trump's head is up, actively watching the game on the floor.



While Trump and Dolan's heads and eyes are tilted downward slightly. Of course… https://t.co/O26eKkeFPA pic.twitter.com/rOJSSBPw3M — Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) June 9, 2026

Trump also became the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game, a historic milestone that was quickly overshadowed by the reaction inside Madison Square Garden and renewed attention on his health.

Boos Greet Trump's Arrival at Madison Square Garden

Trump's arrival generated an immediate response from sections of the crowd. Knicks supporters jeered as his motorcade arrived and as he took his seat inside the arena. Several fans held signs criticising the president, while others were seen giving thumbs-down gestures and raising their middle fingers.

Read more Trump Booed During National Anthem at NBA Finals Before Falling Silent While Crowd Jeers Grow Louder Trump Booed During National Anthem at NBA Finals Before Falling Silent While Crowd Jeers Grow Louder

According to Washington Times reporter Jeff Mordock, who was travelling with Trump's press pool, signs inside the venue included messages such as 'Nobody wants you here,' 'Trump must go' and 'Impeach. Convict. Remove.'

While Trump also drew support from some spectators, much of the attention focused on the audible boos that accompanied several of his appearances on the arena's video screens. Reports indicated that jeering continued during the national anthem and at various points throughout the evening.

BREAKING: Trump 'thunderously booed' during national anthem at Knicks game https://t.co/1qJ2a3Ga2T via @YouTube

The NYC Commies just had to boo during the national anthem for the simple fact that Trump happened to be at the game. — Derek (@celticwarriorKY) June 9, 2026

The president's attendance also brought heightened security to Madison Square Garden. Fans reported unusually long entry lines, with some waiting more than two hours before reaching the arena. Secret Service agents conducted additional screenings, while police directed attendees through cordoned queues outside the venue.

The lines to get to Madison Square Garden are running blocks with all of the Security due to the Secret Service presence as president Donald Trump will be attending tonight’s NBA finals game three between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. pic.twitter.com/J8kAU7aJk5 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 8, 2026

The security operation became part of the evening's story in its own right, with helicopters visible above parts of Manhattan and tighter restrictions imposed around the arena.

Warning Before Tip-Off

The political controversy surrounding Trump's appearance had already surfaced before the game began. ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith publicly questioned the decision to attend, saying he would have preferred Trump to remain in Washington rather than risk becoming a distraction.

'This isn't about politics or any policies,' Smith said. 'It's about the chaos he will contribute to and disrupt Madison Square.' The comments reflected concerns that a presidential appearance at one of New York's biggest sporting events would inevitably pull attention away from the game itself.

Ruins everything he comes across — Ivei Lorne (@Iveilorne) June 9, 2026

That prediction largely proved accurate as social media discussion quickly shifted from basketball to politics, security and the president's health.

Fresh Focus on Bruising and Fatigue

As the crowd reaction continued to dominate discussion, a separate video clip from courtside began attracting even greater attention online.

Photographs taken during the national anthem appeared to show visible bruising and discolouration on Trump's right hand. Several images circulated widely after being shared by journalists and political commentators covering the event.

The bruising has become a recurring subject of public discussion during Trump's second term. Similar marks have been photographed on multiple occasions over the past year, prompting repeated questions about the president's health.

White House Reassures Nation President In Perfect Health, Just Slowly Turning Different Colors



WASHINGTON, D.C. Seeking to calm a public increasingly fixated on a series of viral photographs, the White House reassured the nation Wednesday that President Donald Trump remains in… pic.twitter.com/alzv0QC72D — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) May 27, 2026

The White House has previously attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. Earlier medical disclosures also confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood flow through the veins and is relatively common among older adults.

Trump's physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, has said the president remains in strong overall health. His most recent medical assessment described Trump as demonstrating 'strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.'

Even so, the courtside footage quickly fuelled fresh speculation online. Critics pointed to the apparent lapse in attention as another reason for concern, while supporters dismissed the reaction as overblown. The White House had not issued any additional statement regarding the video by Tuesday morning.

Basketball Takes a Back Seat

The game itself delivered a significant result. The Spurs defeated the Knicks 115-111 in Game 3, cutting the series deficit to 2-1. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Stephon Castle contributed 23 points, including a late three-pointer that helped secure the victory.

The Knicks had entered the night riding a 13-game winning streak and remain two wins away from capturing their first NBA title since 1973. Yet by the end of the evening, the basketball itself had largely slipped from the conversation.

Instead, attention centred on a president who arrived at Madison Square Garden to make NBA history but left generating a fresh round of debate over his public standing, his relationship with voters and continuing questions about his health.