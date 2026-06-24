Bode Miller, the six-time Olympic skiing medallist widely regarded as one of the sport's most successful alpine athletes, has been charged in Idaho following an alleged drug-related incident involving psilocybin mushrooms.

Court records confirm the former Team USA star is facing two misdemeanour charges relating to possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The case, which has drawn widespread attention online, remains active as he awaits further court proceedings.

Charges Filed After Alleged Drug Discovery

According to court documents, Miller was charged following an incident on 6 June in Idaho, where law enforcement officers reportedly discovered a white dispensary-style bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Psilocybin is the psychoactive compound found in so-called magic mushrooms and is classified as a controlled substance under US federal law.

Authorities have charged Miller with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The allegations remain untested in court, and no conviction has been made.

According to court records, the Olympic skier was later released after posting a $5,000 (£3,700) cash bond.

Bode Miller Pleads Not Guilty Ahead of July Hearing

Court filings show that Miller has entered not guilty pleas to both charges. His legal representative has formally filed an appearance in the case, marking the start of legal proceedings.

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A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for 29 July, where both prosecution and defence are expected to outline initial arguments and procedural matters.

The question, 'What did Bode Miller do?', has since trended across search platforms, reflecting public interest in the case involving one of America's most recognisable winter sports stars.

At this stage, Miller has not issued a detailed public statement addressing the allegations.

Olympic Legacy of a Skiing Great

Miller is one of the most decorated alpine skiers in Olympic history, having won six medals across multiple Winter Games. His achievements include a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, cementing his place among the sport's elite competitors.

Throughout his career, he also secured two overall World Cup titles and amassed dozens of World Cup race victories, earning a reputation for both technical excellence and an aggressive racing style, particularly in downhill and giant slalom events.

He retired from professional skiing in 2017 after more than a decade competing at the highest level.

From Sporting Icon to Public Scrutiny

Since retirement, Miller has remained in the public eye through broadcasting roles and appearances within the skiing community. His athletic career was often defined by a fearless, risk-taking approach on the slopes — a characteristic that helped shape both his success and public image.

The current case marks a stark contrast to his Olympic legacy and has intensified public curiosity about what Bode Miller did as details of the Idaho arrest continue to circulate.

Psilocybin mushrooms, which are central to the allegations, remain illegal in Idaho under the state's strict drug laws, despite broader debates across the United States regarding their potential medical uses and evolving attitudes towards psychedelic substances.

As proceedings continue, the court will determine how the case progresses beyond the initial charges.