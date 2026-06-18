President Donald Trump's flagship £11.5 million ($14.8 million) taxpayer-funded overhaul of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is already coming apart, with the new 'American flag blue' coating physically stripping from the basin just two weeks after completion.

The 2,000ft pool is now plagued by an algae outgrowth that experts say signals high pH conditions. Such elevated pH is known to strip paint and could ruin the entire renovation. What began as a cosmetic row has entered a more serious structural phase, raising urgent questions over whether the paint job can be saved before the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations on 4 July.

A No-Bid Deal And A Sevenfold Cost Explosion

Federal records show the Trump administration spent at least £11.5 million ($14.8 million) on the Reflecting Pool renovation, a dramatic increase from the president's original promise of a £1.4 million ($1.8 million) price tag. The work went to Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a Virginia firm that had never previously held a federal contract.

Atlantic Industrial Coatings had earlier repaired swimming pools at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. The contractor's website focuses on lining pipes, culverts and fuel tanks, not a 2,000ft historic reflecting pool. The Trump administration sidestepped the standard competitive bidding process by invoking an exemption reserved for urgent situations, offering no public explanation of what that urgency involved.

The Interior Department blamed the sevenfold cost rise on the need to rush the project to meet the 4 July deadline, saying an accelerated schedule required more workers, longer hours and additional materials. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who has jokingly called himself Trump's 'pool guy', told Congress he was 'positive that we followed all of the required bidding rules.'

Holy shit!! There are huge chunks of blue paint coming off the reflecting pool already…

It seems the peroxide loosened things up, yikes!!



THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. pic.twitter.com/vqnlOBlhxF — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) June 18, 2026

Preservationists Took The Fight To Court

The project faced legal challenges before a single drop of water returned to the basin. Lawyers for the Cultural Landscape Foundation argued in filings in the US District Court for the District of Columbia that the resurfacing was 'unlawful', demanding the pool be restored to its original colour until the administration followed congressionally mandated procedures.

Foundation attorney Alexander Kristofcak wrote that 'the dark grey, achromatic basin was not incidental to the design, it was the design', citing a 1999 National Park Service Cultural Landscape Report that identified the dark-tiled basin as a character-defining feature of the historic landscape. The lawsuit also alleged violations of the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires public comment and environmental review before changes to historic federal landmarks.

Critics said the renovation plans showed how Trump views the nation's capital as his personal domain, to decorate or even destroy as he chooses, cutting across a decades-old review process designed to ensure public money is spent carefully and without favouritism.

From Blue To Green In Hours, Then Paint Starts Peeling

The pool began refilling on 4 June 2026, slowly revealing the full effect of its new dark-blue coat. Trump praised the project from the Oval Office, telling reporters: 'Everybody's looking at that Reflecting Pool. They can't believe it reflects. We used a dark blue, it's called American flag blue.'

Within 24 hours of completion, the pool started turning green with algae. A Washington Post analysis found the water now contains more algae than at any recorded point in June over the past five years, with levels among the highest seen in any month over the last two years.

Then, on 18 June, came a more damaging development. Paint began stripping off the Reflecting Pool's basin. Experts noted the algae outgrowth is a symptom of high pH conditions, and that such alkaline imbalance is known to weaken paint adhesion and speed up stripping. Industry guidance for pools confirms that chemical imbalance is one of the most likely causes of paint failure, alongside poor surface preparation and faulty application, with high or unstable pH specifically identified as a cause of deterioration in coated pools.

Fact check: The pool is still American Flag Green https://t.co/v9bVYng00R pic.twitter.com/fdTlDsYTYO — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 18, 2026

Emergency Fixes, Blame Game And Rising Expert Doubts

Crews were spotted on 16 June pouring gallons of hydrogen peroxide into the more than 2,000ft-long pool, after National Park Service teams were sent in over the weekend to clear the algae blooms. Atlantic Industrial Coatings moved to distance itself from the crisis, with representative Eddie Wood telling CNN: 'My company had nothing to do with water, only waterproofing and water tightening.'

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Kym Hall, a former regional director of the National Park Service, told Politico: 'I'm not sure how this administration thought they were going to somehow overcome a long-standing challenge of keeping [the pool] clear by painting it.' Cochise Wanzer II, president of the Pool Service Company in Arlington, Virginia, was equally blunt: 'What do you expect? You're basically taking natural, untreated river water, pumping it in and expecting it to do something different from what it would do out in the open.'

A National Parks Conservation Association official suggested the darker paint colour could be raising water temperatures and fuelling algae, telling the Washington Post: 'These are all questions that would normally be answered during that review process that just was not done in this case.' Tim Auerhahn, chairman of the Aquatic Council consulting firm, warned that if underlying conditions remain unchanged, 'it's reasonable to expect continued algae presence throughout the summer and into the fall.'

With paint now visibly stripping and algae at record levels, the pool that Trump vowed would 'shine and be the pride of Washington D.C. for decades to come' may have to be drained and redone, at taxpayer expense, before the celebrations it was intended to mark have even begun.