One Piece Chapter 1185 is set to land this week with a grim twist, as early spoilers claim Shuri will stab King Reuven in the kingdom of Esperia, according to online manga leak reports. The alleged leaks, shared ahead of the chapter's official release, outline a flashback-heavy story centred on Brook, unfolding in the World Government‑controlled territory that fans first saw in earlier chapters.

The new One Piece Chapter 1185 spoilers emerge just after the series returned from a one week break, with the previous instalment ending on Queen Candelle's departure from Esperia to meet the Gorosei. That cliffhanger already had readers watching Esperia closely. Now, fresh plot leaks are attempting to fill in the blanks with a darker look at Brook's past and the political disaster that reportedly destroys the kingdom, although these details remain unverified and could still change once the official chapter is released.

Brook Moves To The Heart Of The Esperia Story

The first wave of One Piece Chapter 1185 spoilers, compiled by SuperHeroHype, suggests the chapter digs into Brook's formative years under Queen Candelle. According to these leaks, the skeletal musician once served as her apprentice, learning not just music but swordplay and royal etiquette inside the Esperia court.

One Piece Chapter 1185 Spoilers Illustrated Storyboard 🏴‍☠️📖



Brook may have one of the most tragic backstories in the entire series…



Thread below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Dd6OSF6LPZ — Dnqxtrsnt07 (@dnqxtrsnt07) June 10, 2026

The alleged summary describes a series of montages in which Candelle trains Brook while also confiding in him. Their relationship is portrayed as close and unusually candid for a monarch and apprentice. At one point, she is said to open up about her feelings for Prince Reuven, with Brook becoming both student and trusted friend.

The leaks also claim the chapter shows Brook's deepening bond with Shuri. Rather than being a throwaway side character, she is presented as part of his inner circle, which makes the chapter's reported climax significantly more brutal. For a series known for big emotional swings, this is heavy stuff even by One Piece standards.

Esperia's Kingdom Teeters As New Chapter Hints At Chaos

From there, the One Piece Chapter 1185 spoilers move away from training sequences and into full‑blown crisis. A World Government ship reportedly arrives in Esperia, and shortly after that, Queen Candelle falls seriously ill. The tone, if these leaks are accurate, shifts from warm flashback to creeping dread.

The kingdom is described as sinking into anxiety as Candelle's health falters. She eventually recovers, and in the wake of her illness, King Reuven is said to announce his engagement to her, offering a brief moment of relief for the kingdom and for Brook.

#ONEPIECE1185 leaks! The emotional apex of Brook’s flashback. 💔



🔥 Esperia burns as the peaceful era is completely dismantled.



👑 Queen Candelle dies, bringing the WG's heavy hand down.



Shuri falls under Imu’s control.



🏴‍☠️ Brook is forced onto the path of piracy! pic.twitter.com/fblb5BiIpi — Cherry Blackcloud (@cheryblackcloud) June 9, 2026

That reprieve does not last. The leaked plot then introduces a bizarre, long‑lasting fog that spreads across Esperia for years. The mist allegedly harms citizens' health and, curiously, damages musical instruments, which are vital to the kingdom's music‑based economy. As the instruments deteriorate, so does Esperia's financial stability, until it can no longer pay its Celestial tribute.

According to the spoilers, this economic collapse prompts direct intervention from the World Government. Officials are said to demand that Esperia hand over its people as slaves to make up for the missed payments. It is the kind of cold transactional cruelty that Eiichiro Oda has often written into the series' ruling powers, but again, none of this is official until the chapter drops.

Shuri's Shock Move As She Turns On The King

The turning point in the One Piece Chapter 1185 spoilers comes when King Reuven refuses the World Government's demand. Rather than agree to slavery, he reportedly chooses open defiance and declares war. That decision, if true, proves catastrophic for Esperia.

The leaks describe the kingdom being engulfed in flames as conflict erupts. Brook, realising the scale of the destruction, apparently races back to the royal castle to report what he has seen. There, he is said to witness the scene that has already lit up fan discussions: Shuri driving a blade into King Reuven.

🚨🔥 CHAPTER 1185 SPOILERS! 👀⚡



Shuri stabs Reuven and then reveals that both of them possess devil-like wings and horns, seemingly implying they are under the effects of Domi Reversi 😱🖤



The mystery surrounding these powers just got even deeper 💥🔥#OnePiece #Chapter1185 pic.twitter.com/0zvnBci3RR — MystoSama (@mystosama_) June 9, 2026

It is a stark image, and the spoilers make it sound like a deliberate betrayal rather than an accident. The chapter allegedly ends with an even stranger reveal, as both Shuri and Reuven are shown with demon‑like wings and horns, explained in the leaks as the result of being affected by something called 'Domi Reversi.'

The nature of that phenomenon is not clarified in the spoiler summaries, and without official text on the page, speculation is running wild. Is it a devil fruit, an ancient weapon, some new World Government experiment? At this stage, nobody can say for certain.

For fans trying to keep track, the leaked outline of One Piece Chapter 1185 looks like this: Brook's training under Queen Candelle, the World Government's tightening grip, an economic collapse triggered by an eerie fog, a rejected demand for slaves, Esperia in flames and Shuri turning her blade on the king. If even half of that survives into the final chapter, Esperia may end up as one of the series' more memorable tragedy arcs.

Whether these spoilers hold up when the official One Piece Chapter 1185 is released is another question entirely. As always with early manga leaks, the only solid confirmation will come when the chapter is legally available to read.