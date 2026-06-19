Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has forcefully rejected claims made by US President Donald Trump that she 'begged' him for a photograph during the recent G7 summit in France, igniting a diplomatic row that has further strained relations between two leaders once regarded as close political allies.

The controversy erupted after Trump reportedly told Italian broadcaster La7 that Meloni had asked him for a photograph at the summit and that he agreed because he felt sorry for her. The remarks quickly spread across Italian media, prompting a swift and unusually sharp response from the Italian leader.

Meloni used a video statement published on social media to dismiss Trump's comments as entirely untrue and criticised the American president for what she described as repeated attacks on allied nations.

'Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated,' Meloni said. 'I'm frankly shocked. I don't know why the president of the United States behaves this way towards his own allies.'

She concluded her response with a line that quickly dominated headlines across Italy and beyond.

'You must remember one thing: Italy and I never beg.'

Italian PM Meloni to Trump:



So, certain things deserve an immediate response.



Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated. I am frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way towards his allies; after all, it's not the first time... pic.twitter.com/6ahylULwmX — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 19, 2026

From Political Allies To Diplomatic Tensions

The exchange marks another setback in a relationship that was once viewed as one of the strongest between Trump and a major European leader.

When Trump returned to the White House, Meloni was widely considered one of his closest partners in Europe. Both leaders shared conservative positions on immigration, national sovereignty and economic policy.

Their meeting at the White House earlier this year was portrayed as warm and productive, with Trump praising Meloni's leadership and describing her as a respected figure on the world stage.

However, tensions have gradually emerged in recent months. Earlier this year, Meloni criticised Trump's attacks on Pope Leo XIV as 'unacceptable' after the pontiff expressed opposition to the conflict involving Iran.

Trump later accused Italy of failing to provide sufficient support to the United States during the crisis.

The latest dispute has now produced tangible diplomatic consequences. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned visit to the United States, where he had been scheduled to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Tajani described Trump's remarks about Meloni as 'offensive'.

Lol.. it seems she is putting trump on his place pic.twitter.com/FXfvTDKBtO — Living The Dream (@BrainLogicOnly) June 19, 2026

Trump's History of Tactless Remarks About World Leaders

Trump's comments about Meloni are the latest in a long list of controversial remarks directed at foreign leaders.

Throughout his political career, Trump has frequently used personal criticism when discussing allies and rivals alike. He has publicly mocked leaders over policy disagreements, questioned the competence of foreign governments and employed colourful language that has often generated diplomatic friction.

As Meloni had mentioned in one of her videos hitting back at Trump's remarks about her begging for a photo, the Italian prime minister said that the US president was often harsher on allies than other world leaders.

Several European leaders, including French and German officials, have previously found themselves the target of Trump's blunt assessments. His comments have occasionally forced governments to issue public responses or clarifications, turning political disagreements into highly public diplomatic disputes.

Critics argue that such remarks risk undermining international relationships, while supporters contend that Trump's direct style reflects his willingness to challenge traditional diplomatic norms.

For now, the latest clash has overshadowed efforts to improve US-Italian relations. With neither Trump nor Meloni showing any sign of backing down, the dispute threatens to deepen divisions between Washington and one of its most important European partners at a time when Western unity faces increasing pressure from global challenges.