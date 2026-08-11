Prince Harry has been criticised by a royal expert for allegedly weaponising his pain against the Royal Family and trying to 'burn the Palace down' when his relatives needed him the most.

The critical assessment from Sarah Vine marks the latest commentary on the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, following their departure from royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex departed the Firm in early 2020 to establish a new, financially independent life in America with Meghan.

Following the exit, the couple levelled a series of allegations against the royals through television interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and Harry's memoir, Spare. These accusations are believed to have significantly deepened the rift between the two sides, which remains largely unaddressed by the institution.

Prince William reportedly issued a brutal ultimatum to his brother as the family feud continues.

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Sarah Vine Criticises Prince Harry Over Entitlement

Writing for the Daily Mail, Vine chronicled what she described as a decade of drama spanning from the initial stages of Harry and Meghan's relationship until now. She charged the couple with displaying a 'complete lack of emotional intelligence' throughout their time together.

She stated that they have appeared to possess a 'weapons-grade sense of entitlement' while failing to show awareness of the consequences of their actions.

Vine argued that for two people who claim to be so in tune with their feelings and those of others, their actions suggest otherwise.

She wrote that they are 'so wrapped up in their own drama' and 'insulated in their bubble of privilege' that they 'fail to realise how thoroughly charmed their existence is'. She described this lack of awareness as 'a most unattractive trait'.

Vine Comments on Prince Harry Leaving Family

Turning her focus directly to the Duke of Sussex, Vine offered a stark evaluation of his departure.

She noted that at a time when the Royal Family needed Harry most, he did not just walk away. Instead, she claimed he 'slammed the door in their face' and tried to 'burn the place down on the way out'. This framing portrays Harry's exit not as a simple resignation but as an attempt to damage the institution.

Vine acknowledged that Harry had a right to be hurt by his experiences. The reality of family conflict means people get hurt, and dealing with that stuff is genuinely difficult. However, she argued that 'weaponising his pain', as she claims he has done, only perpetuates the cycle of sadness.

Prince Harry Shared Feelings With Oprah Winfrey

The criticism contrasts with the perspective Harry offered during his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. During that broadcast, he reflected on his time as a working royal with a very different assessment of his departure. He told Winfrey that he was trapped, but did not know he was trapped at the time.

He also extended his commentary to his immediate family members. He stated that his father and his brother are trapped and do not get to leave, adding that he has huge compassion for that situation.Despite the volume of these allegations over the years, the Royal Family has never responded to the majority of the Sussexes' claims.