Prince Harry has reignited the long, ugly split with Prince William by reportedly describing his brother as 'vindictive and cruel' and 'drooling over power,' claims that surfaced in a source-led article about the royals' fractured relationship and the future of the monarchy.

The remarks, published as speculation continues over Harry's next UK visit, centre on whether the Duke of Sussex still believes William is fit to be king, and the answer, according to the piece, is a blunt no.

The news came after years of public and private fallout between the brothers, most of it dragged into the open by Harry's memoir Spare, which cast William as both 'beloved brother' and 'arch nemesis.' In a televised interview ahead of the book's release, Harry said there had 'always been this competition between us' and linked it to the 'heir/spare' divide, a formulation that still hangs over every fresh royal leak like a bad smell.

Prince Harry's Remarks Raise Old Wounds

Harry is said to be heading back to the UK within weeks, and the question hanging over the whole thing is whether he will see any of his family, or whether the old freeze-out simply continues. The source claims the rift with King Charles may have softened slightly after a reported meeting in September, yet it says the break with William remains stubbornly intact.

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That part rings true enough in broad outline. Since Spare, the brothers' relationship has looked less like a family disagreement and more like a permanent institutional fault line, one that palace watchers keep trying to read for signs of movement.

Harry's published account of a physical altercation with William in 2019 only hardened the picture, and the latest claims, if accurate, suggest the bitterness has not gone anywhere at all. Still, there is a difference between a verified public statement and gossip from an unnamed insider.

The report's most explosive lines, that William is 'drooling over power' and would be a 'total nightmare' as king, are not independently confirmed, so they sit in the category of alleged behind-the-scenes commentary rather than established fact.

Charles And The Power Question

There are claims about tension between King Charles and William, including an alleged disagreement over whether Charles should travel to the US to meet President Donald Trump. Separate reporting cited in the search results suggests the palace has been trying to present Charles and William as aligned, with one recent account dismissing talk of a father-son rift and saying the pair remain united on the monarchy's future.

That broader backdrop is important, because it gives the Harry story a second layer. This is not only about an estranged younger son sniping at his brother, it is about succession, control and who gets to shape the institution before the crown actually changes hands.

Charles was 73 when he became king, while William is still much younger, so the suggestion that Harry sees his brother as impatient, self-regarding and overconfident is meant to hit where it hurts most.

The source then drags Princess Diana into the middle of it, which is inevitable and, frankly, slightly sad. Her former butler has previously said Diana would have been 'devastated' by the collapse in the brothers' relationship and wanted them to remain close, with one supporting the other as king and spare.

That is more sentiment than evidence, but it captures the emotional residue still attached to this feud, long after the press ceased pretending it was a one-off family wobble.

Diana's Legacy And The Sibling Split

Burrell's comments, lean on the idea that Diana imagined a united future for her sons. Whether that ideal was ever realistic is another question.

Harry himself has said the two of them were trapped in the 'heir/spare' dynamic, and his memoir made clear that he saw the hierarchy as shaping nearly everything, from public affection to private resentment.

And then there is the unglamorous bit that often gets lost in the royal noise. The source claims William's public image is helped by Catherine, and that Harry resents the double standard around their behaviour, including William's reported disguises and pub outings compared with Harry's own youthful headlines.

None of that proves the central allegation, but it does underline how deeply each brother now seems to regard the other as a symbol of what went wrong in the family. That is the ugly stuff, the sort that does not wash off easily.

The latest version of this story does not end with reconciliation, or even with a neat new rupture. It leaves William poised between inherited duty and family suspicion, while Harry, at least in the telling of these unnamed insiders, keeps swinging from across the Atlantic, still angry, still wounded, and still very much not done.