Prince William has been branded a 'constitutional challenge' to King Charles III after palace insiders told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack that the Prince of Wales is now the harder problem inside the royal household, with the claim published in London on 20 June and repeated across the gossip cycle over the weekend.

The story landed after renewed chatter that Charles has been edging towards reconciliation with Prince Harry, which had briefly suggested the royal family's most obvious rupture might be easing.

Instead, the new claims point somewhere far less tidy, to the relationship between the King and his heir, with one source saying William is the real difficulty because he is no longer waiting politely in the wings.

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Prince William And The Palace Power Shift

A palace insider quoted by Shuter said, 'Harry is emotional and unpredictable, but William is the real challenge. With Harry, at least Charles knows where he stands.

With William, it's much more complicated.' That is the nub of it, really, and it is why the story has travelled so easily online, because it recasts the usual royal drama in more serious terms than sibling sniping.

William, is not just another family member with a grievance, but a future monarch with 'his own team, his own agenda, and very clear ideas about the future of the monarchy.'

The claim does not amount to proof of any constitutional manoeuvre, and it would be reckless to pretend otherwise. What it does suggest is a strain inside the institution, where the heir's influence is said to be expanding while the sitting king still wants room to define his own reign.

Why Prince William Worries Charles More Than Harry

The contrast with Harry is what gives the quote its bite. Harry, in this telling, is the family drama, the man who generates headlines, hurt feelings and the occasional ugly briefing round, but not the day to day machinery of the monarchy.

William is different because he sits at the centre of the institution and is already shaping how it might look when the crown passes to him.

One royal confidant quoted in the report said Charles 'waited his entire life to become King' and did not want people acting as if his reign was already over. That line, whether fair or not, captures the tension beneath the gossip.

Charles is 77 and has only been on the throne since 2022, which makes any suggestion of being pushed into the background feel especially awkward. The report also says some palace figures believe William's presence has created something like 'two royal courts operating under one roof,' with Charles and William pursuing priorities that do not always line up.

It implies a monarchy in which the heir is already operating almost as a parallel power centre. Not formal power, not yet. But influence, strategy and the kind of soft authority that can be more disruptive than any headline feud with a younger son.

What Can Be Confirmed

What can be confirmed is limited. The claims come from unnamed palace sources quoted by Rob Shuter's Substack, not from Buckingham Palace, and there has been no public statement from the King, the Prince of Wales or any official court record backing the idea that William is trying to force Charles aside.

There is also a separate reporting thread, because earlier in the year Shuter's site claimed Charles and William were not speaking and described the relationship as strained, even saying there was 'real anger on both sides.'

Once a father and son are already said to be at odds, it takes very little for a fresh source to turn disagreement into constitutional theatre. Palace gossip has a way of growing teeth.

Even so, the latest allegation remains exactly that, an allegation. No formal move has been announced, no institutional change has been documented, and no evidence has surfaced to show William is attempting a direct challenge to the King's authority.

For now, the story lives in the gap between royal image management and the kind of private resentment that tends to leak when the monarchy looks, from the outside at least, a touch too human for its own good.