Prince William has been branded 'Workshy William' after new figures revealed the future king carried out just 57 royal engagements in the first five‑and‑a‑half months of 2026, significantly fewer than King Charles's 76 and Princess Anne's 100.

The criticism comes from royal author Norman Baker, who has questioned whether the Prince of Wales is doing enough public‑facing royal work as heir to the throne, despite remaining one of the monarchy's most popular figures in Britain and abroad.

Prince William Faces Fresh Criticism Over Engagement Tally

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Baker argued that William's lower engagement count is part of a wider pattern that has become increasingly noticeable in recent years.

'If you are looking for a royal to cut a ribbon, you are unlikely to secure the attendance of Prince William,' Baker said, pointing to figures showing Princess Anne completed 474 public duties in 2024, compared with William's 166.

The author also highlighted several high‑profile royal appearances William did not attend, including the Royal Family's traditional Easter service in 2025, where he and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were among the only senior royals absent.

Beyond The Numbers: William's Other Initiatives

The criticism has reignited a debate that has followed William throughout much of his adult life: what should modern royal work actually look like?

Supporters of the Prince of Wales argue that judging royal performance solely by engagement numbers paints an incomplete picture. Unlike Princess Anne, whose royal role has long focused on a high volume of public appearances, William has increasingly concentrated on large‑scale initiatives such as homelessness prevention, mental health advocacy and environmental projects through the Earthshot Prize.

'His absences have not gone unnoticed': NORMAN BAKER asks when 'workshy William' is ever going to step up - and reveals the number of engagements carried out so far this year by the future King https://t.co/Lo7bb8oBU5 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 21, 2026

In recent years, William has also taken a more active role in managing the Duchy of Cornwall, the estate he inherited when Charles became king. The duchy generates tens of millions of pounds annually and provides income for the heir to the throne.

Baker acknowledged William's involvement in the duchy but suggested it raises further questions about priorities. He claimed the prince maintains close contact with duchy staff and takes a hands‑on approach to management while undertaking fewer traditional royal engagements.

The criticism comes at a time when King Charles continues to maintain a demanding schedule despite undergoing cancer treatment. The monarch's willingness to keep working has drawn praise from royal watchers and intensified comparisons with his eldest son.

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He Is Still One of the Most Popular Members of the Royal Family

Yet public opinion appears to remain firmly on William's side. A recent YouGov survey cited by The Times found William remains one of the most popular members of the Royal Family, with stronger favourability ratings than both King Charles and Catherine among American respondents. The findings suggest that while questions may persist about his workload, they have done little to damage his public standing.

That popularity may help explain why the 'Workshy William' label continues to spark debate whenever it resurfaces. Critics see a future monarch who appears less visible than other senior royals. Supporters see a prince attempting to modernise the role by focusing on fewer but higher‑impact projects while prioritising his young family.

How Should Royal Success Be Measured?

The figures themselves tell only part of the story. What they do reveal is a growing divide over how royal success should be measured. For some, the benchmark remains the traditional model embraced by Princess Anne and King Charles, centred on a relentless calendar of public engagements. For others, effectiveness matters more than volume.

As William moves closer to eventually becoming king, that debate is unlikely to disappear. The question is no longer simply how many engagements he completes, but whether the public believes his approach represents the future of the monarchy or a retreat from its responsibilities.