Prince Harry 'may never be happy' because he may still be searching for a sense of fulfilment, according to royal commentator Emily Andrews. Writing for Woman and Home, the expert suggested that the Duke of Sussex now appears to lack a clear sense of purpose amid a reported identity crisis. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

For context, the Duke left his home in Britain and moved to Montecito with Meghan Markle and their son, Prince Archie, in 2020. His life in California appears to give him the freedom he wanted outside the monarchy. He has a wife, two children, and a growing list of personal and professional ventures. Yet Andrews presented a more complicated picture of his situation. She suggests that while his life may appear ideal from the outside, he may not be truly fulfilled.

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Royal Expert Analyses Prince Harry California Life

On paper, the transition looks highly successful as Harry and Meghan continue to build their identities outside the monarchy. However, Andrews believes that Harry still misses his family and friends in Britain, despite his new life in California. The expert questioned whether he is genuinely happy, noting that his life might only appear ideal from an outside perspective.

These observations contributed to Andrews's view that Harry may not be truly happy. According to Andrews, he has seemed worried and stressed ever since Megxit. She felt he appeared somewhat flat during a meeting with his father, King Charles, alongside Meghan and their children. These observations contributed to her view that his life might only appear ideal from the outside.

Why Prince Harry May Never Be Happy

Andrews noted his nervous and slightly stunned appearance during recent public outings. Specifically, she noted that Harry looked 'slightly stunned' and 'nervous' while onstage during what appeared to be a celebratory Invictus event. According to the royal commentator, these moments suggest that he is still navigating a reported identity crisis following his UK return.

Andrews also pointed to Harry's recent legal troubles, particularly the privacy case involving the Daily Mail, as a possible factor in his anxiety. She noted that his continued legal and public disputes with the monarchy have further widened the divide, despite his reported longing for family and friends in Britain.

Duke Lacks a Clear Sense of Purpose

The expert noted that his continued legal and public disputes keep him separated from the monarchy. According to Andrews, Harry now appears to lack a clear sense of purpose. While he reportedly misses his family, his public challenges continue to complicate his relationship with Britain.

The expert suggests that he is actively searching for something he is simply not going to find in California. His ongoing legal battles only seem to highlight these tensions, according to the royal commentator. Andrews maintains that his life outside the monarchy remains complicated.

Ongoing Search for Fulfilment Outside The Monarchy

As he balances his personal and professional ventures with his ongoing disputes, the Duke navigates a highly visible transition. The commentator suggests his Californian life remains clouded by this unresolved search for a lasting sense of peace and personal fulfilment.

As the royal commentator noted, the Duke currently appears to lack a clear sense of direction. She ultimately believes that he may continue searching for a sense of fulfilment that he may never find.