King Charles was caught on camera telling Queen Camilla he was 'in a right mess' during Trooping the Colour in central London on Saturday 13 June 2026, according to a professional lip reader who studied the royal carriage procession. The claimed comments, made as Charles and Camilla travelled along the Mall for the monarch's official birthday celebrations, have added an unexpectedly fraught note to what was intended as a carefully choreographed display of unity.

Trooping the Colour is the annual military pageant that marks the sovereign's official birthday and draws in crowds from across the UK and beyond. The King and Queen led the procession through London, joined by a large contingent of senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Princess Royal with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

The apparent exchange between Charles and Camilla unfolded in the royal carriage as television cameras tracked their journey to Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall. At first glance it looked like small talk. On closer inspection, at least according to lip-reading specialist Nicola Hickling, it sounded rather more like a king battling with his coat and his schedule.

Lip Reader Claims King Charles Admitted He Was 'In a Right Mess'

The news came after Hickling, watching footage on behalf of Betfair Casino, provided the Daily Express with what she says is an interpretation of the couple's private conversation. There is no audio of the remarks, so all of it rests on what she believes their mouths were forming in real time.

In the first snippet she described, the King appears to complain about something trapped under him in the carriage and asks Camilla to help him adjust his clothing. Hickling's reading of his words runs as follows: 'Could you get up? It's trapped, I need to pull it out so I am comfortable.' Camilla then appears to stand, seemingly to free part of his coat.

A short time later, Hickling says Charles turned back to the crowds and urged his wife to join in with the formal greeting. Her account has him saying: 'Come on, let's wave.' That part at least fits neatly with what viewers could see, as the couple lifted their gloved hands towards spectators lining the Mall.

The more intriguing moment, though, comes when the King is said to admit his wider worries. Hickling claims that in another section of the footage, Charles mutters: 'I'm in a right mess,' then adds, 'it's a mess,' before Camilla apparently replies: 'Oh, don't worry.' He then appears to refer to an engagement later in the week, with Hickling suggesting he said: 'We shall wait and see them on Monday; it must be done.'

Nothing about these lines can be independently verified from the broadcast, and the Palace has not commented, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Lip reading from video is a specialised skill, but it is still an interpretation rather than hard audio evidence.

Trooping the Colour Pomp Set Against King's Private Aside

The day itself was classic Trooping spectacle. More than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, according to official descriptions of the event, took part in the parade before the King on Horse Guards Parade. The Band of the Household Cavalry led the way, with two shire horses carrying solid silver kettle drums as they moved down the route.

With thanks to the 1,400 members of the Armed Forces took part in today’s Trooping the Colour, and with special mention to the Grenadier Guards who trooped their new Colour. We salute you 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mzZor6IFe4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 13, 2026

The Princess of Wales and her children did not ride in the same carriage as the King and Queen. Instead, Catherine joined thousands of spectators at Horse Guards Parade, watching the ceremony from the stands. Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, were seen observing their grandfather from a first-floor window overlooking the parade ground, positioned in what was once the office of the Duke of Wellington.

Crowds had packed the Mall from early morning to see the procession roll out from Buckingham Palace, with Charles and Camilla positioned at the centre of a Sovereign's Escort provided by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. The rest of the Royal Family followed behind in separate carriages, a visual shorthand for continuity and stability that the Palace is desperate to maintain.

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Within that tightly managed frame, the idea of the King fretting about a trapped coat and an upcoming Monday meeting feels oddly human. It also shows the strange double life of modern royals. On the one hand they are participants in a ritual that has been honed over centuries. On the other, they are two people in a carriage, whispering about being in a bit of a state.

Hickling's comments have revived the familiar debate about how much weight should be given to lip-reading analysis of royal events. She is presented as a specialist, and her transcript certainly sounds plausible when matched with the footage. Yet without sound, the margin for error is always there.

What is clear is that the King and Queen remained outwardly composed throughout, their brief as always to keep waving, keep smiling and keep the show on the road. Whatever was going on with that coat, the cameras soon moved on.