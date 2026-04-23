Jelly Roll has admitted he is now 'terrified' of his bathroom scales after regaining weight over the holidays, telling fans in a new YouTube video that he has 'lost [his] way' on his long-running weight-loss journey, which began when he weighed more than 500lbs.

The country-rap star Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, spent the past three years publicly overhauling his health after tipping the scales at over 500lbs in 2023. That transformation led to a high-profile Men's Health Winter 2026 cover shoot, where he revealed he had shed around 275lbs through diet changes and relentless training.

His progress turned him into an unlikely fitness figure, with fans tracking his step counts and gym visits almost as closely as his chart positions.

The latest update lands with a very different tone. In the YouTube video, Jelly Roll explains that he hit his target weight just before the festive season and decided to ease off.

'We hit the goal, and it was right before the holidays, so I was like, 'You know what, man, I've been working hard for the last three years losing this weight, I'm going to enjoy the holidays,' he told viewers.

That one decision snowballed quickly. He described giving himself permission to indulge across several milestones. 'I had a big Thanksgiving meal, I had a big birthday meal, I ate a big Christmas meal. Kinda got off the rails,' he admitted, not sounding particularly proud of the phrase.

Jelly Roll Confronts Fear Of The Scales After 275lbs Lost

The turning point was not just the food. Towards the end of last year, Jelly Roll broke his collarbone, an injury he says forced him to halt the running, walking and general exercise that had underpinned his 275lbs weight loss. What began as a deserved breather turned into a full stop.

Read more Jelly Roll 'Lost His Way' Amid Weight Loss Journey as Broken Collarbone Forces Sudden Fitness Halt Jelly Roll 'Lost His Way' Amid Weight Loss Journey as Broken Collarbone Forces Sudden Fitness Halt

'I have, to some degree, lost my way. Avoiding weighing in has been the problem,' he confessed.

There is something disarmingly ordinary about that fear. This is a man who has walked onstage in front of tens of thousands, performed on live television and spoken openly about addiction and time in jail.

Yet the idea of stepping on a set of digital scales in his own bathroom stalls him.

Jelly Roll's honesty is not scientific research and should not be mistaken for it, but it does echo what doctors routinely warn about.

Large, rapid weight loss is hard to maintain, and holidays coupled with injury are prime conditions for old habits to creep back. He appears painfully aware of this, framing his setback as a behavioural slide rather than some mysterious metabolic betrayal.

Jelly Roll Looks To New York Marathon As A Way Back

Despite the wobble, Jelly Roll insists he is not abandoning the project. The 41-year-old, who is married to podcaster Bunnie XO, says he is recommitting to his fitness plan with a fresh, arguably audacious, goal in mind. He wants to run the New York City Marathon this November.

'I've never run a marathon or thought about running a marathon,' he said, sounding half-amused, half-daunted by the idea. It is an extraordinary ambition for someone who, just a few years ago, weighed over 500lbs and built a career singing about struggle rather than sport.

The public nature of his journey adds another layer of pressure. Since the Men's Health cover, his body has been dissected almost as much as his music.

Fans cheer the shrinking waistline, critics question whether it is sustainable, and all of it happens in real time. By admitting he is off track, Jelly Roll undercuts any illusion that the story ended with a glossy magazine shoot.

What lingers from his new video is not a dramatic confession so much as the mundanity of relapse. He overate at Thanksgiving, his birthday and Christmas. He got injured. He stopped moving. He ducked the scales.