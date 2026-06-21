United States Open contender Sam Burns is battling to catch leader Wyndham Clark on the final day, and as the five‑time PGA Tour winner fights the pressure, TV cameras keep returning to his biggest supporter in the gallery, his wife, Caroline Burns.

Caroline's regular presence at major tournaments has sparked growing public interest in her story. She is a constant figure during his key professional moments, underlining a partnership that extends well beyond the golf course.

The Origins Of Their Louisiana Romance And Long-Term Bond

According to reports by The Sun, the connection between the golfer and his wife began in their mutual hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana. Born on 8 April 1996, Caroline met her future husband when they were just five years old.

The pair first crossed paths while attending church services together in early childhood. Speaking to television station WJCL, Caroline reflected on their bond.

She told the network: 'I was his first Valentine when we were 5 years old.' She emphasised the depth of their history by adding: 'We've really known each other forever.'

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Academic Success And Marketing Career Foundations

Before stepping into the public eye, Caroline focused on academic and professional development. She attended Louisiana State University, where she dedicated her studies to marketing.

During her university years, she took part in student organisations and served as director of social events for the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing in 2018.

She continued her academic journey by enrolling at Westminster Theological Seminary, earning a master's degree in counselling in 2020. Her LinkedIn profile also highlights various marketing and sales internships.

A South Carolina Proposal And Winter Wedding

After dating for four years, the couple took the next step towards marriage. The professional golfer organised a proposal on 19 April 2019, choosing Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

Caroline previously shared details of the milestone moment. She stated: 'Right past the restaurant he just stopped me and started talking and then I knew, and then he got down on one knee.'

Following the spring engagement, they finalised their wedding preparations that same year. They officially celebrated their marriage in a winter ceremony on 14 December 2019.

Growing Their Family While Touring The World

The couple transitioned into parenthood by welcoming their first child, a son named Bear, in April 2024. This biographical information was confirmed by the official PGA website, a primary source for the athlete's updates.

The family have since made multiple public appearances together, including at the Masters Par 3 Contest during both the 2025 and 2026 tournaments.

During a Masters appearance, Burns shared his perspective on balancing family and competition. He stated: 'I miss Caroline; I wish she was here, but it's been fun, too. I know she wants me to be here.'

Baby Names And Preparing For A Second Child

The golfer also spoke about choosing their firstborn's name. Acknowledging the collaborative decision, he noted: 'It was one area where I had some say.'

He further elaborated by adding: 'We both like the name. We wanted to do something a little different.' Now, the family dynamic is set for another major change.

Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis revealed news during the 9 April episode of the television programme Live from the Masters. He announced that the couple are expecting their second baby in July, pointing to a bright future for the growing family.